Blazers Move Jerami Grant, Land $16M Scoring Wing and Picks in Massive Trade Proposal
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline in February, potentially moving the few veterans they have on the roster. Portland has been rumored to be looking at trade deals since the summer and could finally pull the trigger on a few players.
The main name that has gained trade interest has been veteran forward Jerami Grant. Grant could help any team that would land him in a deal as he can play the role of a 3-and-D wing.
The biggest issue with Grant is his contract so Portland will need to be creative in whatever deal they make.
In a new proposed trade by Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Portland moves Grant to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In return, they land a wing scorer, an additional forward, and some draft picks.
Cavaliers receive: Forward Jerami Grant
Trail Blazers receive: Forward Caris LeVert, forward Georges Niang, a 2025 second-round pick, and two 2027 second-round picks
This return would be a little underwhelming as it's been reported previously that Portland has wanted a first-round pick for Grant. But if the Trail Blazers aren't able to find a deal, they could try to just get off his contract in whatever way they need to.
Buckley even hinted at this in his trade proposal.
"Portland could have trouble finding a first-round pick for Grant, a 30-year-old non-star who's owed $102.6 million over the next three seasons. It might make sense, then, for the Blazers to pounce on this batch of second-rounders and hope they can extract additional assets in trades involving one or both of LeVert and Niang."
In 13 games this season, LeVert is averaging 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. LeVert is also shooting a career-best 45.8 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
The veteran forward has an expiring contract so Portland would get some cap relief after the year. They could then decide how to proceed with him depending on how he fits in with the team for the remainder of the year.
Niang has averaged 8.7, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. The forward has emerged as a reliable 3-point shooter in recent years, clocking in with 38.0 percent from deep this season.
The veteran is on the books for $8.2 million next season, giving the Trail Blazers a team-friendly deal. Some may hope for a better haul back for Grant but this deal would provide Portland with salary relief and additional draft capital that they could use down the line.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers' Anfernee Simons Suffers Hand Sprain, Could Play Despite Significant Injury