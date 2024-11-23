Blazers News: Multiple Starters Land on Injury Report Ahead of Rockets Rematch
The Portland Trail Blazers will look to snap their two-game losing streak, but it won't be easy. On the second night of a back-to-back, they will face the 12-5 Houston Rockets.
The Trail Blazers suffered a tough loss to the Rockets on Friday night, and they'll look to get some revenge on the road.
However, the Blazers will be without four players for Saturday's game, one of whom is doubtful and another questionable.
The Blazers will be without four players for Saturday's match, including guard Scoot Henderson (back sprain), Bryce McGowens (two-way), Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain), and Robert Williams III (rest).
Henderson missed Friday's game due to a quadricep injury, but he will be out for Saturday's match after being in a minor car accident. Henderson is now out due to a back strain and is considered day-to-day moving forward.
While the second-year guard appears to have avoided a serious injury, his next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Memphis.
Thybulle has not played this season due to a knee injury. He won't play against the Rockets as the 27-year-old continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. His next chance to play will come Monday at Memphis.
Williams is out due to rest. He will get the night off, as the Trail Blazers are being cautious with Willaims, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Williams averaged 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in six games this season. He should be expected to play Monday at Memphis.
Ayton is doubtful for the game due to a finger injury. Ayton's absence streak will likely extend to six games on Saturday due to a sprained right finger. If Ayton is ultimately ruled out, rookie center Donovan Clingan should draw another start.
Trail Blazers star forward Jermai Grant is questionable due to an illness. Grant was a late add on Friday, but he still suited up and played 27 minutes; if he were to miss Saturday's game, forwards Jabari Walker and Deni Advija could see more action.
The only good news on this injury report is that Anfernee Simons is listed as probable and is likely to play. Simons played on Friday, logging eight points in 21 minutes. The 25-year-old is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 assists across 29.1 minutes per game this season.
