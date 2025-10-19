Blazers’ Rising Star Predicted to Emerge in Most Improved Player Award Race
A rising Portland Trail Blazers star has been seen as a contender to level up in a significant way this season.
In a new poll of ClutchPoints experts, Sharpe earned three votes to nab Most Improved Player honors, good for fourth. Houston Rockets All-Defensive small forward Amen Thompson led the way with 11 votes (27.5 percent). Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard notched seven expert votes, while Atlanta Hawks forward and two-time All-Defensive Team Boston Celtics guard Derrick White each tallied four votes (10 percent).
"If there is one underrated and sneaky pick for Most Improved Player, it has to be Shaedon Sharpe, writes ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. "The Portland Trail Blazers guard has an immediate opportunity to become his team's leading scorer, and that is evident from averaging just under 30 points per game in the preseason. The Blazers believe Sharpe is a future All-Star in the making, and this could be his breakout season."
The 22-year-old has been a fascinating-if-frustrating fit for Portland over the years, since being selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
During his third pro season last year, Sharpe notched averages of a career-high 18.5 points while slashing .452/.311/.785, along with 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals per.
His inconsistent shooting from distance and his fitful defensive engagement have made him a bit of a secondary piece among Portland's young core, now led by All-Defensive Team power forward Toumani Camara and small forward Deni Avdija.
A Shift in Hierarchy for the Trail Blazers
A frequent triple-double threat by the second half of the 2024-25 season, Avdija also received some votes as a possible Most Improved Player contender this year, too.
Avdija has become the Trail Blazers' best player, and finished the season with averages of 16.9 points on .476/.365/.780 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks — all career bests. The big argument against him is that last year may have represented his ideal Most Improved Player window.
While Sharpe and Scoot Henderson entered 2024-25 as the Trail Blazers' bright young hopes, Camara and Avdija emerged as the team's best growing future stars in the year's aftermath. It will be fascinating to see how Sharpe at least responds this year.
Henderson is already hurt, and it seems that general manager Joe Cronin has effectively taken out an insurance claim against him by bringing in both Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard.
