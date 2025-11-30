The Portland Trail Blazers are reeling after Wednesday's disappointing loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which knocked the team out of contention for the NBA Cup.

Despite a season-high 37 points from forward Deni Avdija, the Trail Blazers were unable to take advantage of a Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs team, which stole a 115-102 win in Portland.

The Trail Blazers will look to shake off the loss with another home game, but that will prove to be difficult as they host the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

To make matters worse, the Trail Blazers will be without six key players, including multiple starters.

Center Donovan Clingan had been listed as questionable with an illness, according to a recent team injury report. The second-year player is averaging over 10 points and 10 rebounds per game, serving as a defensive weapon with 1.5 blocks.

Portland has just announced that Clingan will be down for the count.

INJURY UPDATE: Donovan Clingan is OUT today vs. OKC. https://t.co/6331PTd8LR — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 30, 2025

Joining Clingan on the injury report are five guards: Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Damin Lillard, Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley.

Henderson has a left hamstring injury and has yet to make his season debut. The team announced Nov. 21 that the second-year player would be re-evaluated in two-to-four weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson continues to progress through the current phase of his rehabilitation for a left hamstring injury. He will be re-evaluated in 2–4 weeks, based on his clinical progress. His status will be updated as appropriate.… pic.twitter.com/QTPyBI7aUY — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 22, 2025

Holiday has had a promising start to his first season in Portland, averaging 16.7 points and 8.3 assists per game, but has been out since Nov. 14 with a right calf strain. The team announced Nov. 21 that Holiday would be re-evaluted in one-to-two weeks.

Thybulle continues to miss time after etting surgery on his left thumb after playing just four games. The team announced Oct. 31 that the seven-year veteran would be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Portland's Two Longest-Term Ailments

Wesley underwent surgery in early November to repair a fractured right fifth. metatarsal in his foot. At the time of the procedure, which took place on Nov. 5, Wesley was expected to miss eight-to-12 weeks.

Rounding out the long list of injured Trail Blazers is Lillard, who will not play this season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in April. He is expected to be back to full strength by the start of the 2026-27 season.

