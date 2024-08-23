Can Blazers' Scoot Henderson Earn Most Improved Player Honors in 2024-25?
The Portland Trail Blazers are less than a month away from the start of the training camp. Although the Trail Blazers have very little to zero expectations this upcoming season, they have a ton of young and hungry players ready to take the next leap into the next season.
The Trail Blazers have many young players on their roster, but their best and most dynamic player may be former lottery pick Scoot Henderson. Henderson didn't have the best rookie season last year; nonetheless, he still has all the talent and promise to come back from that and lead the Trail Blazers back to a formidable squad.
It won't be an easy road, especially in a loaded Western Conference, but Henderson could make so much noise in the upcoming season. According to Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints, Henderson could be in line for Most Improved Player votes.
"Henderson has a more middle-of-the-pack line in the traditional stats this season, earning some momentum as an NBA MIP candidate," wrote Dodson.
Henderson's rookie season was one to forget. He recorded 14.0 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 38.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three.
Many fans and analysts questioned whether the Trail Blazers had made a mistake in drafting Henderson. He didn't look as polished and refined as many predicted he would be right out of the gate.
Although his rookie season didn't go as planned, it's still way too early to count out the 20-year-old. Henderson is good at pressuring drives and is an athletic freak who can get up there with the best of them.
The Georgia native was a five-star recruit from Carlton J. Kell High School in Marietta. Henderson received scholarships from Ole Miss, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Georgia. Henderson ultimately declined all college offers and signed a two-year, $1 million contract with the NBA G League Ignite.
In 19 games with the Ignite, Henderson averaged 16.5 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three in 20.7 minutes per game.
The Trail Blazers drafted Henderson with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 guard is ready to show that his rookie season is far from what he can become as he enters his sophomore season.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers Star Listed as One of the Most Overrated Players in NBA