Blazers News: Chauncey Billups Talks Coaching on Last Guaranteed Season of Contract
As Chauncey Billups enters the 2024-25 NBA season, he finds himself at a pivotal juncture in his coaching career. Now in his fourth year as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, Billups faces mounting pressure as he enters the final guaranteed year of his initial contract with the team. The former NBA champion and 17-year veteran was tasked with guiding Portland back into title contention after years of underperformance. However, his tenure has been marked by challenges, including a major roster reconstruction and injuries to key players.
On Monday, Billups spoke with reporters about his thought process as he potentially embarks on his final season as the head coach of the Trail Blazers.
“You can be in the first year of your deal, you can be in the last year of your deal. It’s all the same,” Billups said, according to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report.“You’ve got to go do a good job. And if not, we see it all the time. Coaches get fired and don’t even get to finish their first year. I don’t think about that, I don’t worry about that. What I’m most proud of is, I’m light-years ahead of where I was when I took this microphone three years ago.”
The 2023 offseason created a massive shift in the Trail Blazers organization with the trading of All-Star Damian Lillard, who was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks. The move signaled a rebuilding phase, which left Billups with a vastly different roster than the veteran-riddled one he started with. Now, he has the challenge of developing young talent like Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe, and 2023 third overall pick Scoot Henderson. The 2024-25 season is expected to be a developmental year, but Billups still faces the pressure of delivering results and showing that he can build a winning culture.
The question now for the Trail Blazers front office is whether Billups can prove himself to be the right coach for Portland's future. His ability to navigate a rebuilding team while fostering the growth of young players will be closely watched by both the organization and the fan base. If Billups can establish a foundation of success with this young roster, he may earn an extension. Unfortunately, if the team continues to struggle, Portland may look for a fresh start at the coaching position next offseason. Billups won't be asked to lead the Trail Blazers to a Western Conference finals, but if the young team could sneak into the NBA Play-in, then is could mean an extension for the Detroit Pistons legend.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers Reveal Next Broadcasting Plans Going Forward