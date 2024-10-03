Trail Blazers Reveal Next Broadcasting Plans Going Forward
The Portland Trail Blazers have declared the commencement of a new era in their broadcasting endeavors by entering into an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group to create the Rip City Television Network.
This network will consist of various affiliates throughout the Pacific Northwest, establishing a new television home for Trail Blazers games. A new paid subscription direct-to-consumer streaming service, named BlazerVision, is set to launch with the 2024-25 season.
This announcement signifies a historic moment, as it will be the first time that a majority of Trail Blazers games will be available to fans through accessible over-the-air television. Fans can anticipate the availability of Blazers TV wherever they are, and additional information regarding the future of Trail Blazers Broadcasting is available at trailblazers.com/watch.
BlazerVision offers the most straightforward method for viewing all non-exclusive, nationally broadcasted Blazers games on any device, no matter your location within Portland during the 2024-25 season. This innovative direct-to-consumer streaming service will be accessible to fans across the majority of Oregon and Washington, which will be verified by ZIP codes at the time of subscription. Furthermore, BlazerVision will provide access to On-Demand Replays, Classic Games, and exclusive content such as The Trail presented by Alaska Airlines.
Dewayne Hankins, President of Business Operations for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter spoke with media about the new media venture heading to the Pacific Northwest.
"Launching the Rip City Television Network and BlazerVision is a turning point for our fans, we’ve put our fans first and started a new chapter, making it easier than ever to enjoy Trail Blazers basketball. Whether on TV or streaming with BlazerVision, we believe this is the best way to create lifelong fans and keep them connected. This is a big win for all of Rip City,” Harris said.
Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd, both of whom are back-to-back Northwest Emmy Award winners, will be joined by Brooke Olzendam as they embark on their eighth season as the broadcasting team for the Portland Trail Blazers.
With the Trail Blazers looking to head into a new era of basketball as they build around a young and budding roster, this new broadcasting deal should allow fans easier access to the team's regular season games
More Blazers: Blazers GM Admits Team is Likely 'Not Going to Win at the Level We Need to' This Year