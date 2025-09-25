Is Blazers Star Jrue Holiday a Future Hall of Famer? Expert Weighs In
The Portland Trail Blazers made the decision to trade for Jrue Holiday for the second time this summer. This time, the Blazers will actually keep him on the team, so he plays for Portland.
Holiday is nearing the end of his career at this point. He has put together a pretty solid resume, making the All-Star team multiple times and winning a championship with the Bucks in 2021 and the Celtics in 2024.
As he gets ready for his first season in Portland, one insider discusses the possibility that Holiday has of getting into the Hall of Fame.
NBA insider Debates Trail Blazers Guard Jrue Holiday's Hall of Fame Case
ESPN releases its list of the top 100 NBA players going into every season. This year, they have Holiday listed as the 91st-ranked player in the league.
Baxter Holmes believes that Holiday should help improve the Trail Blazers' defense.
"The two-time NBA champion will also help the Trail Blazers' improving defense, which jumped from 23rd in 2023-2024 to 16th last season."
Holmes also believes that Holiday has a really good shot to make the Hall of Fame whenever he decides his career is done.
"But at age 35, it would be unfair to expect Holiday, who is clearly in the winter of a likely Hall of Fame career, to be the force that he once was. Still, for a team that hasn't made the playoffs in four years, Holiday should be a welcomed boost."
The Trail Blazers Need Jrue Holiday to Help With Leadership to Their Young Players
Holiday is the only player on the roster who has experience winning a championship. He has won two titles, and the rest of the roster has hardly played in the playoffs at all.
Having a guy who can help teach the young guys all of the winning habits that it takes to win it all is invaluable to have on the roster. It's one of the reasons why Portland decided to bring him in.
Last season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
