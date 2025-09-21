Blazers' Damian Lillard Believes Portland Could Have Won Title Before All-Star Left
The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the best teams in the Western Conference while they had Damian Lillard on the roster. He was one of the best point guards in the NBA.
He was one of the best players in the league, not just point guards. Lillard will not play this season because he tore his Achilles tendon during the first round of the playoffs.
More news: 2 Key Blazers Facing Prove-It Seasons, Says Insider
When Lillard was part of the Blazers, he was able to make it to the Western Conference Finals. Lillard believes that he would have won a title had he stayed in Portland.
Lillard believes that had one player not left, the Trail Blazers would have won a championship.
On his show "License To Lillard," the 6-foot-2 Weber State product mentioned that if LaMarcus Aldridge had stayed in Portland, they would have won a title.
“I felt like, in the next one or two years, we would have won it. 'Cause we was one of the best teams my second year — just inexperienced. We was one of the best teams for a long time. My third year, we just had a lot of injuries — like major injuries. I feel like that fourth year would have been a good year.”
More news: Blazers' New Ownership Faces Major Moda Center Decision
The Blazers were one of the best teams when Lillard and Aldridge were playing together. Aldridge ended up leaving because he didn't want Lillard to be the face of the franchise.
The Trail Blazers are hoping to win a title now that Lillard is back
Even though Lillard won't be able to play this season, the Blazers are still hoping that they have a shot to win a title within the next couple of years. Lillard will be back in the 2026-27 season.
The Trail Blazers need some of their young guys to make a leak in order for them to have any shot of making the playoffs and making a deep run in the postseason.
Lillard will have a challenge to recover from a torn Achilles tendon at his age. That is something that not many other players have done.
Last season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.