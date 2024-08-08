Jerami Grant Reportedly Doesn't Want to Be Traded by Trail Blazers Midseason
Veteran forward Jerami Grant has received all sorts of trade interest from rival teams this offseason. Most notably, the interest has come from the Los Angeles Lakers but to this point, the Portland Trail Blazers haven't been able to find common ground on a return package.
More news: One Blockbuster Trade the Trail Blazers and Lakers Should Make Right Now
Portland general manager Joe Cronin has held firm in his asking price of two first-round draft picks for the veteran but the Lakers reportedly haven't been willing to go past sending out one first. It has seen the talks come to a standstill of sorts but with plenty of time remaining between now and training camp, the talks could resume.
If Grant is to be traded, he reportedly would prefer to see it happen over the summer. NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Grant has a preference not to be traded during the season.
"Few players want to face the general uncertainty of moving midseason, especially those who have enjoyed newfound stability for the first time in their careers. That has been the same word about Portland forward Jerami Grant, sources said, despite rival teams' interest in the veteran Trail Blazer."
Moving Grant over the offseason gives the Trail Blazers more certainty when it comes to how the rotation will work out this year. Portland has plenty of younger players that will require more playing time moving forward so it could be in the team's best interest to make a trade of Grant before the season starts.
For the Lakers, getting Grant before the season helps them as well. It would give him time to acclimate with the team so they could all build the chemistry needed to go on a title run.
Los Angeles wants to maximize the last few seasons of star LeBron James and adding Grant could vastly improve its chances. Grant is a stretch four who would help the Lakers' rotation.
His ability to hit 3-point shots at a high rate could give them a more explosive offensive attack as they go up against the other elites in the Western Conference. Both sides benefit from a deal getting done sooner rather than later but it does take two to tango.
If Portland doesn't lower the asking price, the Lakers will likely walk away from trade talks. Grant's days in Portland feel numbered so it's just a matter of when and where he will be moved.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers GM Slammed by Anonymous Scout