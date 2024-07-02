Trail Blazers News: Portland in Talks to Possibly Trade Starter to West Rival
Veteran 3-and-D Portland Trail Blazers combo forward Jerami Grant could be shipped off to one of the team's top historic rivals in the Western Conference.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 6-foot-7 Syracuse product has drawn interest as a possible trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers, who thus far have only brought back their own restricted free agent, shooting guard Max Christie, in terms of transactions beyond the draft this summer.
Scotto notes that Grant is represented by Klutch Sports Group, much like All-NBA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team is said to appreciates Grant's scoring acumen (especially his volume three point shooting) and his defensive upside, in that he can guard essentially spots 1-4.
Across 54 healthy contests with the 21-61 Trail Blazers last season, Grant scored 21 points on a .451/.402/.817 shooting line (that 40.2 percent three point rate arrived on 5.1 triple attempts a night). He pulled down 3.5 rebounds, a low number for a power forward but then again he was away from the basket squaring up for three pointers (and thus out of rebounding position) much of the time. He also dished out 2.8 dimes a night, swiped 0.8 steals, and blocked 0.6 shots per bout.
So would the Blazers dare to flip this pricey player to a major nemesis? They should certainly think about it, provided they can extract a lightly protected first round draft pick from L.A. in the process. The team is going nowhere fast, and the 30-year-old Grant is not a part of the rebuilding Blazers' timeline.
More Trail Blazers: Deandre Ayton's Surprise Reaction to Donovan Clingan Draft Pick