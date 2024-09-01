Should Blazers Extend HC Chauncey Billups Before His Final Guaranteed Year on Contract?
In 2021, Detroit Pistons' legend Chauncey Billups agreed to a five-year contract to become the head coach of the Detroit Pistons. This contract included a team option, which means this upcoming 2024-25 NBA season would be the last guaranteed year.
Billups was excited to take on the role as the franchise's 15th leader, highlighting how amazing the city of Portland was to him during his opening press conference back in 2021.
“Portland is a special place and a unique franchise,” Billups said. “As a player I always loved playing here because the passion and knowledge of the fans brought out the very best in me as a competitor. Now I’m looking forward to being on the other side of that energy and engaging with the Portland community on a whole other level.”
Thursday afternoon rumors began to surface surrounding the Trail Blazers coaching staff as none of the assistants had their contracts renewed. This information was reported by Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix who took to X to break the news.
"Teams are monitoring Chauncey Billups situation in Portland, league sources told @SInow. The Blazers are rebuilding and just parted ways with two assistants, including Billups’s brother, Rodney. If Billups/Portland split, Billups would quickly emerge as a candidate for other jobs"
In his three years as the head coach of the Trail Blazers, Billups has a win/loss record of 81-165. Without the needed context most would assume that the former 2004 Finals MVP was the main culprit behind the Blazers' lack of success.
Taking on the job as head coach of the Trail Blazers is an uphill climb as the organization does not possess all the ingredients needed for a winning recipe. Portland is not a popular destination for bringing in a superstar, which was clearly noticed as the organization was never able to pair any All-NBA caliber players alongside Damian Lillard before his departure to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Billups spent his first two seasons as head coach in an odd predicament because the Trail Blazers roster was caught in between a superstar hungry to win and a bunch of young players who needed to be developed. Portland is a franchise that for them to compete for a championship will have to be created in-house.
For the development of their young players, it is in the best interest of the Trail Blazers to retain Billups. This is a team that is going rely heavily on the futures of guards Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simon, Billups has the experience to help guide those two players into stardom.
