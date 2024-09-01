Tanking Trail Blazers Have Special Connection to Projected No. 1 Pick Cooper Flagg
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to enter the 2024-25 season with little optimism, as they are widely projected to be among the NBA's bottom teams. With this, they are also likely contenders for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While last season's draft didn't offer much excitement due to the lack of a consensus top pick and a class filled mostly with role players, the 2025 draft is shaping up to be a different story, especially with the projected No. 1 pick, Cooper Flagg.
Flagg, a versatile forward, has all the makings of a future NBA star. If the Trail Blazers secure the No. 1 pick, they could add his immense talent to their roster. Portland, along with five other teams, has a strong chance to land the top pick, but the Blazers might have an edge thanks to their recent first-round draft choice, Donovan Clingan. Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek has highlighted the Blazers as one of the top teams in the running to land Flagg, a prospect who is already generating significant buzz as he prepares for his freshman season at Duke.
"The Trail Blazers have had a solid start to their rebuilding era after trading away Damian Lillard a year ago. Point guard Scoot Henderson got off to a slow start in his rookie season last year but finished the final stretch on a high note. Portland went 21-61 last season, its worst record in 20 years, but drafted 7-2 center Donovan Clingan with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 draft after he helped lead UConn to back-to-back titles as a sophomore. The team didn't really add any veteran pieces in the offseason to speed up the rebuilding process and might be entertaining trade talks for forward Jerami Grant before the season starts. So, the Blazers could elect to let their young players grow as a unit and gain NBA experience while still entering the Flagg-Bailey sweepstakes. Perhaps the basketball gods will favor the shared history between Flagg and Clingan. Their moms, Kelly Flagg and Stacey Clingan, were teammates at the University of Maine. (When Cooper was on his official visit to UConn last fall, he and Donovan wore their mothers' college jerseys for a photoshoot.) Adding Cooper Flagg to Portland's front court would form a dream duo that could compete against some of the toughest front lines in the Western Conference."
Flagg, who recently turned 17, reclassified to enter college a year early and is already being hailed as one of the most exciting NBA prospects in years. Standing at 6-foot-9, Flagg is a phenomenal two-way player known for his explosive athleticism, well-rounded skill set, and relentless intensity.
His abilities were on full display when he was the only college player, and the youngest participant invited to Team USA's pre-Olympic training camp in Las Vegas.
He made a strong impression as part of the select team scrimmaging against the U.S. gold-medal-winning roster.
During his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida, Flagg earned Gatorade National Player of the Year honors. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game. His remarkable performances have positioned him as a potential franchise-changing talent.
As Donovan Clingan embarks on his rookie season with the Blazers, he could play a pivotal role in reshaping the team's destiny. If the Blazers manage to pair Clingan with Flagg in the near future, the potential for success would be astronomical. With these two promising young talents, Portland could finally have the foundation they need to build a competitive team for years to come, sparking hope and optimism among the fans.
More Trail Blazers: All-Star Former Blazer Refuses to Call Steph Curry Greatest Point Guard Ever