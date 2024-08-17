Traded Former Trail Blazers Star Explains Why He Still Lives in Portland
Eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who's been with the Milwaukee Bucks since demanding a trade to a club with at least fringe title aspirations last summer, still has love for Portland, home to the team that drafted him with the No. 6 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
The former Trail Blazers great explained his eternal ties to the region during a new conversation with Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"The biggest thing is, I still live here," Lillard revealed. "Obviously being traded and being in Milwuakee; I've told a lot of people I love the organization in Milwaukee, I love the opportunity that it is, but I think anytime you build something the way I've built out my life here, you establish roots and you establish all these connections and bonds with people. That, I make sure I never lose touch with those things."
Lillard spoke with Owczarski while working out at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA, alongside Bucks assistant coaches Donovan Ham and Rex Kalamian. Lillard was also in town to oversee his 11th annual camp, held during late July. His young family, too, is still based in Portland.
During his first season in Milwaukee, the 6-foot-2 vet, now 34, appeared in 73 contests for the 49-33 Bucks. Alongside All-NBA Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Lillard saw his usage understandably decline. He averaged 24.3 points on a .424/.354/.920 slash line, 7.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.0 steals a night.
“There was a lot of change, a lot of stress, you know?” Lillard said of his first year in Milwaukee. “I think now, having an opportunity to get myself in order and kind of start pushing forward to next season.”
Lillard had slogged through two miserable final seasons in Portland under new head coach Chauncey Billups and with a sub-par supporting cast. The Trail Blazers went a combined 60-104 from 2021-23. Clearly, Lillard wanted to return to the playoffs — somewhere Portland doesn't seem likely to go anytime soon.
After going 21-61 during their first season sans Lillard, the Blazers seem likely to miss the postseason again in 2025. The club is planning for the future, and has already made forward-looking plans. With their three most recent lottery picks all aged 21 or under, the Trail Blazers remain more of a project than a finished product.
