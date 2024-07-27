Trail Blazers Reportedly Almost Landed Multiple First-Round Picks For Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers have been shopping veteran forward Jerami Grant this offseason, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the main team interested in his services. So far, the hold-up in a deal has been the Lakers' hesitancy to send out more than one first-round pick in a deal for Grant.
Due to his contract, the Lakers believe that he is only worth one first-rounder. But it seems that the two sides almost came together on a deal before Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka backed out at the last minute.
Blazers reporter Danny Marang reported on the Jacked Ramsays: A Portland Trail Blazers Podcast that Portland almost got the Lakers to give up the two firsts it has been asking for. Grant's agent, Rich Paul, reportedly wants him in Los Angeles and has tried to help facilitate the deal.
“As I understand it, Klutch was hoping to help facilitate a deal there and they got the Lakers to say, yeah they’d be willing to trade two ones for Jerami and then when it came time to do it, Pelinka balked.”
The two sides' continued talks mean that both teams are interested in getting a deal done but the Trail Blazers seem to be holding strong on the high asking price. They know that the Lakers are desperate to upgrade the roster so they will hold out for as long as possible.
Portland could bring Grant into the season on the roster but his value is as high as it ever will be right now. If Portland wants to make a deal to get off the contract of Grant, trading him this summer may be the smart play.
There is a lot of time left between now and the start of training camp so a deal could end up coming to fruition. The stalemate continues but this isn't likely the last we will hear about a potential deal.
