Will Any Current Trail Blazers Be Good Enough for 2028 USA Olympic Team?
The 2024 Olympic Games have come and gone, with Team USA winning the gold medal in men's basketball once again. It was a dominant display of some of the best talent that the NBA has to offer, helping the United States claim the top spot in the Olympics.
The entire roster for Team USA was full of NBA players but not every NBA team had representation on the team. The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the squads without any of its players on the team as they look to build itself back into a contender.
But what about the next time that the Olympics roll around? Will any current players on the Trail Blazers be selected to participate in the Games for Team USA?
While four years is a long time away, anything is possible. Portland does have some good, young talent on the roster that could blossom into players that the selection committee would want on the team.
The three players that come to mind for Portland, where things currently stand, are guards Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson, as well as rookie center Donovan Clingan.
Clingan is just a rookie this season so we have no idea how he will fare in the NBA. But if he can live up to his potential on both sides of the floor, he could become a solid bench player for Team USA.
Henderson is an explosive offensive player but has struggled at different times with his consistency. He will need to show more on the court for Team USA to even consider him as a piece to the puzzle.
Simons may be the best bet for current players from Portland to be selected. The young guard has shown that he can score the ball well on the court and he has gotten better each season.
This past season with the Trail Blazers, Simons shot 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line, giving the team a reliable shooter from deep. He averaged 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
He could be an energy presence off the bench for Team USA if he continues to improve his game. Simons only has two years left on his current deal with Portland so a new extension would be needed for this to happen.
It's likely a longshot for any current member of the Trail Blazers to be on Team USA in 2028 but never say never.
