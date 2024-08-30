Young Warriors Star Seen As Intriguing Blazers Trade Target
During the 2023-24 season, young Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga enjoyed something of a breakout.
Selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-8 combo forward notched career highs in scoring (16.1 points on .529/.321/.746 shooting splits), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.2) and steals (0.7). He started in 46 of his 74 games (and probably should have started in more, frankly), averaging 26.3 minutes a night.
If the 21-year-old doesn't sign an extension prior to the end of the upcoming 2024-25 season, Kuminga will hit restricted free agency next summer. Golden State will have the ability to match any contract tendered his way. Along with Brandin Podziesmki, Kuminga is generally seen as the crown jewel of the Warriors' younger crop of talent.
Greg Swarz of Bleacher Report writes that Kuminga could be an intriguing trade option for the Portland Trail Blazers, who are still in the process of offloading their veteran contracts as they embark on a pretty comprehensive teardown.
"Continuing to add young wings alongside Deni Avdija is the priority for a guard and center-rich Portland Trail Blazers team, as there may not be an untouchable player on this roster yet," Swarz opines.
The top candidates for "untouchable" status are likely second-year point guard Scoot Henderson and third-year shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. Both backcourt players are 21 or under, and both are remarkably athletic recent lottery selections with (presumably) plenty of untapped potential. Kuminga would very much fit Portland's rebuilding timeline.
"Kuminga still has a huge upside heading into his fourth NBA season and hasn't signed an extension with the Warriors yet. Seeing the 21-year-old throw down lobs from Scoot Henderson for the next 10 years would make for exciting basketball in Portland," Swarz writes.
Would Golden State be amenable to parting ways with this up-and-comer?
Probably, if the price was right. And that's the rub. What does Portland have that Golden State needs and can afford? Deandre Ayton would be an intriguing option. The 26-year-old center was a starter on a Finals team in 2021 while still with the Phoenix Suns, but with a $34 million sticker tag next year, acquiring him would take some salary-matching ingenuity from the Warriors. The $26.3 million owed Andrew Wiggins, coupled with the $7.6 million Kuminga is drawing on his rookie-scale deal, would be enough to get a deal done, but the Warriors would surely want to replenish their draft asset base in such a transaction. Portland may want to think very carefully about ditching more picks for an appetizing-but-raw young player.
