Zion Williamson's Long-Term Fitness Questioned by All-Star Former Blazer
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star combo forward Zion Williamson has always been more of a tantalizing superstar-to-be than an actual, bona fide superstar.
The 6-foot-6 star was selected first overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, ahead of Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA point guard Ja Morant, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland, and 2022 Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro. Williamson, still just 24, may have significant upside left, but has been out-of-shape and thus injury-prone for much of his five-year pro career thus far.
Former two-year Portland Trail Blazers reserve power forward Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time All-Star and obvious first-ballot Hall of Famer, weighed in on recently weighed in on his "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero" podcast about how the 2024-25 season could be a turning point for Williamson.
Williamson, a two-time All-Star, was healthier than he ever had been in 2023-24. Across 70 games, he averaged 22.9 points on a .570/.333/.702 slash line, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks a night. Across the two seasons prior, Williamson had played a combined 29 out of 164 possible games.
This summer, pictures Williamson at his basketball camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina looking significantly slimmer have surfaced. But will it last? That's the question Anthony is pondering.
"It's not getting in shape, it's remaining in shape. It's remaining fit. [You're] gonna get there, but are you gonna keep that going? Are you gonna do what you gotta do to keep... being locked in? 'Cause it's a long season, and you've really got to put the work in to remain that way. [There are] no days off," Anthony said.
"We [are] always gonna cheer for Zion, always. But now he's coming back and... showing [himself] that, 'I'm taking this [seriously] now,'" Anthony said. "It's the curve."
Anthony knows plenty about maintaining fitness. The six-time All-NBA Team honoree appeared in at least 72 games across nine of his first 15 NBA seasons, and at least 65 games in 13 of those seasons. Williamson, meanwhile, has missed at least 53 games in three of his five pro seasons.
Led by Williamson and one-time All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, New Orleans went 49-33 in 2023-24, securing the Western Conference's No. 7 seed. The Pelcians fell to the Los Angeles Lakers during its play-in game, and were quickly swept by the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the West playoffs.
