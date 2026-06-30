The Portland Trail Blazers made one of the more unexpected moves of the offseason by bringing in Ja Morant. He gives the franchise a dynamic lead guard to jumpstart an offense that ranked 17th in the NBA with 115.5 points per game last season. The Blazers are now tasked with replacing Jerami Grant, who averaged just over 18 points per game last season.

Portland doesn’t necessarily need a carbon copy of Grant, but adding a veteran to join Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara in the frontcourt should be one of the front office’s top priorities. Here are two players who could make sense alongside Morant.

Tobias Harris

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the second half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the Blazers are looking for the guy who is the best overall fit, Harris may be the answer. He’s not the flashiest name on the market, but offensively, he is capable of scoring at multiple levels. He shot 36.8 percent from deep this past season, meaning he can stretch the floor, along with creating open looks for shooters by driving to the basket.

Harris’ 3-point shooting would be especially valuable to the Blazers because Morant changes the way defenses play. He is always a lob threat and isn’t afraid to drive to the hoop to draw a double team, no matter who is in his way.

Harris may not offer the same defensive versatility Grant did, but his offensive value makes him a solid target for the Trail Blazers.

Rui Hachimura

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) moves to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If Portland is willing to break the bank and really go all in, Rui Hachimura could be worth the investment.

Hachimura is younger than Harris and has grown into a lethal three-point shooter. At just 28 years old, Hachimura fits the Blazers timeline much better than the 33-year-old Harris. This creates a problem because he will have a significantly higher price tag. Historically, Blazers owner Tom Dundon has been hesitant to go over the luxury tax, but perhaps the acquisition of Morant represents the beginning of a new era.

Hachimura represents the ultimate win-now move as the best floor-stretching power forward the Blazers could acquire.

Neither of these players is a one-to-one replacement for Grant. But the goal now is for the Blazers to build around Morant. Hachimura represents the highest upside choice, while Harris brings an element of veteran leadership and playoff experience.

While a case can be made for both players, the most important thing for the Blazers is to build off of last season. They are still one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and they exceeded expectations in a major way by coming out of the play-in tournament and earning the No. 7 seed in the loaded Western Conference.