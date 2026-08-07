Why the Blazers Signing Jeremy Sochan is Bad for Sidy Cissoko (And Why It's Not)

The Portland Trail Blazers have collected a lot of young talent over the past few years. The strategy has paid off, but there are now many developing players who are competing for minutes at the back end of the rotation.

This competition only got more crowded with the signing of Jeremy Sochan. The signing creates room for more speculation about how the Blazers' rotation will shape up.

The Blazers traded Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to acquire Ja Morant this offseason, which seemingly cleared up Cissoko's path to minutes. Cissoko, who like Sochan is a former San Antonio Spurs forward, has always had to earn his minutes. He appeared in 75 games for the Blazers last season and averaged 19 minutes per game.

Per-36 Stats Sidy Cissoko Jeremy Sochan Points 9.6 12.1 Rebounds 4.2 8.2 Assists 2.8 3.1 Field Goal % 39.8 49.6 3-Point % 29.8 24.4

The Problem With Sochan's Arrival

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jeremy Sochan (20) dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cissoko is a strong defender, and has shown flashes of playmaking abilities, but he needs more time to polish up his offensive game. He averaged just over five points per game last season, while shooting under 40 percent from the field, and under 30 percent from three-point range.

Last season was Cissoko's first time getting consistent NBA minutes, and at just 22 years old he has plenty of time to refine his game. The problem is that Sochan brings a similar skillset to the table, and he has already proven that he can be a double digit points per game scorer against NBA-level competition.

Why Cissoko Shouldn't Be Counted Out

Mar 25, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko (91) dunks the basketball during the first half against Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the same time, this doesn't necessarily mean that Sochan's arrival in Portland is the end of Cissoko's opportunity.

If Cissoko is able to develop his three-point shot, he has every opportunity to become a solid role player, and this is where the addition of Sochan could benefit him. Practicing against one of the NBA's more underrated young defenders in Sochan could help accelerate Cissoko's offensive development.

There is also no guarantee that Portland's rotation will stay the same all season. Morant and Damian Lillard are both coming off of major injuries, and trades or lineup adjustments are inevitable over the course of an 82-game season.

A Challenge, Rather Than a Replacement

Apr 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Sidy Cissoko (91) reacts after scoring a three point basket during the second half of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Cissoko is ready when he is given an opportunity, then he will have a chance to prove he belongs.

While Sochan will likely make Cissoko's path to minutes more challenging, it is not inherently a bad thing for his development. The Blazers have enough talent on their roster to be able to avoid handing out minutes to anyone who has not earned them.

For Cissoko, this does not represent bad news, but rather a challenge. If he can rise to the challenge, then Portland's signing of Sochan may end up making him a better player in the long run, as opposed to representing his replacement.