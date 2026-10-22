Blazers Flood the Moda Center, Drown Suns in Season Opener

PORTLAND — Pandemonium resided inside the Moda Center on Wednesday night. In the Portland Trail Blazers opening night bout against the visiting Phoenix Suns, Damian Lillard led an offensive onslaught, as the Blazers drained 19 3-pointers on a 40.4 percent clip to win 124-83. Lillard finished with a game-high 25 points.

An 11-0 run to start the game sent the crowd into a frenzy. The run eventually ended at 21-0, with Portland's defense keeping the Suns scoreless through the first six minutes, the Blazers led 43-12 heading into the second quarter.

The Blazers' +31 margin in the first quarter is tied for their largest positive margin after any first quarter in team history, according to the team. Leading 72-39 at the half, the 33-point advantage was Portland's largest ever lead at the half in a season opener.

Beyond Lillard, Deni Avdija had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Toumani Camara scored 18 points on a highly efficient shooting performance, while Ja Morant thrilled in his official debut, registering 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists and a game-high +33 plus/minus.

Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams combined for 17 rebounds. Scoot Henderson finished with 15 points on 50 percent overall shooting from the field.

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