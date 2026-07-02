Projecting the Blazers' New Starting Lineup After the Ja Morant Trade

After the Portland Trail Blazers landed the next face of their franchise in Ja Morant, their starting lineup will feature a couple of new faces to kick off the 2026-27 NBA season.

By adding Morant to a roster that already featured multiple starting-caliber guards in Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson, the logjam in the Portland backcourt leaves plenty of room for speculation about who will lead the first unit. With Jerami Grant departing to the Grizzlies in the deal, the Blazers' frontcourt will get shaken up as well.

Blazers New Starting Lineup

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) and center Donovan Clingan (23) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most likely starting lineup for the Blazers would include Ja Morant at point guard, Damian Lillard at shooting guard, Toumani Camara at small forward, Deni Avdija at power forward and Donovan Clingan at center.

The Blazers have some solid depth in the backcourt. Lillard will be returning from an Achilles injury at some point during the season. The Blazers also have Henderson, who averaged 14.2 points and 3.7 assists per game last season, his third in the league at age 22.

The frontcourt has significantly less competition. Aside from Camara and Avdija, the Blazers have Vit Krejci and Sidy Cissoko at forward, neither of which was able to break into the rotation in the Trail Blazers' playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs. The Blazers also return Clingan at center and just recently re-signed backup center Robert Williams III as well.

On paper, the sky is the limit with the amount of athleticism, and defense that this young Blazers roster boasts. However, this doesn't mean that there aren't any questions surrounding the team.

Can This Group Compete In The West?

Mar 8, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) high fives guard Scoot Henderson (00) during a break in the action against the Indiana Pacers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Consistency, or lack thereof, will define the Blazers' season. This was a team that showed flashes of being a contender last season, while also showing flashes of being a young team that is still a few years away from competing for a title.

While the addition of Morant certainly adds an element of star power, this Blazers team may still be a year or two away from giving the Thunder and Spurs a run for their money. The West is only getting tougher, and the key for the Trail Blazers this year will be to build chemistry and to get more playoff experience.

There's no denying that the Trail Blazers look more dangerous than they did last year. If the starting five lives up to their potential, they could be a team that surprises a lot of people, even if they are a few years away from being a perennial contender in a loaded Western Conference.