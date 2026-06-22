The Latest on Blazers' Trade Rumors For Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown

The Portland Trail Blazers don't have any picks going into this week's NBA draft, but they will make their presence felt during the trade chatter that should take place shortly after.

The Blazers have been viewed as a dark horse candidate to land All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown, both of whom could leave their long-term homes this offseason. The Athletic's Sam Amick confirmed the Blazers' interest in making a big trade this offseason.

"League sources say the Portland Trail Blazers would have serious interest in Brown if the Celtics made him available. The Blazers have been among the suitors for Antetokounmpo since the February trade deadline but appear to be on the outside looking in at the moment," Amick wrote.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Blazers Dream Begins to Fade

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The primary reason behind the Blazers' involvement in Antetokounmpo trade rumors is the fact that Portland holds several future Bucks draft picks that were acquired when Damian Lillard was sent to Milwaukee back in 2023. If the Bucks trade Antetokounmpo and start a total rebuild, it would be in their best interest to have their own draft capital.

The Blazers are a possible facilitator for a trade that would send Antetokounmpo to the Celtics, but he could also be bound for Portland to reunite with Lillard and Jrue Holiday, two players he enjoyed playing with earlier in his career.

A possible trade would send Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Jerami Grant and Milwaukee's draft picks for Antetokounmpo. It isn't the best offer on the market, which is why Milwaukee is hesitant to make that move, but it gives them the opportunity to start over and focus on an organic rebuild for the first time in a decade.

Jaylen Brown Could Be Blazers' Best Option

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown on the court before game seven. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Bucks want to do right by Antetokounmpo, who has suggested that he wants to be playing on the East Coast. That knocks Portland out as a potential suitor, but they could be the third team to facilitate a trade if he wanted to go to the Celtics. The deal would be similar to the one suggested above, except Antetokounmpo would end up in Boston and Brown would end up with the Blazers.

Brown has been with the Celtics for a decade, mostly seen as a sidekick for Jayson Tatum. This past season proved that Brown can be a top option when Tatum was recovering from a torn Achilles.

Adding Brown to the Blazers' roster would give Portland a true alpha and a No. 1 scoring option. If he were to work alongside Lillard and Deni Avdija, the Blazers would have a trio worthy of becoming one of the West's top teams.

Brown will turn 30 years old in October and has one of the largest contracts in the league. In order to be considered a true contender, teams need a player like Brown, and they don't often grow on trees. Portland should make the most of this opportunity if it's presented to them and enter the arms race as a contender in the league.