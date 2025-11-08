Blazers to Face Heat Without 2 Injured Miami All-Stars
The Portland Trail Blazers enter Saturday's matchup against the Miami Heat with a huge advantage, as both center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro will miss the matchup with injury.
Adebayo last featured for the Heat on Nov. 5, playing eight minutes before exiting the game with a sprained left toe. Herro has missed all of the 2025-26 season so far, having undergone surgery on his left foot and ankle in September.
Adebayo, after a lackluster season in 2024-25, has come out strong this season, averaging 19.9 points per game, which would rank as the second-best mark of his career if he manages to maintain his numbers throughout the season. He is also averaging 8.1 rebounds per game.
Kel'el Ware, who had begun the last couple of games on the bench prior to Adebayo's injury, has stepped into the starting role for the Heat, however posted just seven points and six reboiunds in 30 minutes against the Hornets.
Herro made his first NBA All-Star Game in 2024-25, when he averaged a career-high 23.9 points per game along with 5.5 assists, which also marked a career high. The Heat rank in the bottom half of the league in offensive rating this season, however their 115.3 rating is higher than 2024-25, when they ranked higher.
The only other player listed as out for the Heat is two-way player Myron Gardner, per the league's latest injury report.
The Blazers are off to a solid start to the season, currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference. They last played the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, handing them their first loss of the season by a margin of two points.
A Growing Injury Report For Portland
Portland will also be without some players thorugh, as Matisse Thybulle remains away from the team as he recovers from a UCL tear in his thumb. Guards Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson are also listed as out, however neither players has featured for the Blazers this season.
Shaedon Sharpe, however, will likely be available for Portland, as he is listed as probable for the game.
The Blazers will look to stay hot against Miami, and extend their win streak to two games as they pursue their first playoff appearance since the 2020-21 season. The Blazers' ninth game of the 2025-26 season comes Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
