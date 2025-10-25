Former Blazers Star Reacts to Chauncey Billups’ Arrest
The NBA world is floored after the revelation that players and coaches, including Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, were arrested and charged in connection to an illegal gambling scheme on Thursday.
Former Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons told reporters that he was in "shock" regarding his former head coach's arrest.
"It hit me pretty tough for sure,” Simons, who now plays for the Boston Celtics, told gathered reporters, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog. “Just in shock. And obviously, I’ve got a great relationship with Chauncey. Even after the trade, he’s checking in on me, and I’m checking in on him. So we had a great relationship, and I think, like I said before, it’s an unfortunate situation for him to be in, especially for him and his family, all the media attention that’s coming in, the scrutiny.”
Simons added that he checked in with Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to see if he and his former teammates were okay in the wake of the shocking news.
Billups, along with former guard and ex-Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Damon Jones, allegedly participated in a years-long illegal gambling scheme run by mafia families.
Billups is alleged to have helped two New York City mafia families attract wealthy individuals to participate in high-profile poker games, which federal authorities allege were rigged against the poker players.
Billups was also heavily implied to be involved in an illegal sports betting scheme, a case which features "Co-Conspirator 8" — an NBA head coach residing in Oregon.
Regarding that investigation, which alleges that certain players and coaches shared privileged information regarding the health of players to inform individuals' betting decisions, Simons called for an increase in player education.
Make Players 'Aware of All the Risks'
“We just got to make sure the players are aware of all the risks of a simple conversations with different people about the game information,” Simons said. “You just got to be careful when there are conversations. And so that’s what they tell us — because it could be a tricky situation with a friend or mutual friend. It’s a hard situation to be in. You just got to be smart in that situation. And, if it’s not public, don’t say it.”
Billups was released on bond Thursday and is scheduled to appear in federal court on Nov. 24. The Trail Blazers placed Billups on immediate leave following the arrest, naming Tiago Splitter as their interim head coach.
