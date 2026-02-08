Blazers' Damian Lillard Makes Shocking All-Star Announcement

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been on the bench all season long, recovering from his torn Achilles he suffered last season while playing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, Lillard can't be kept down for too long as he is a surprise inclusion in the All-Star Weekend's Three-Point Contest.

The 2026 State Farm 3-Point Contest field



Saturday, Feb. 14 | 5 p.m. ET | NBC & Peacock



Former champ Devin Booker among five 2026 All-Stars.



Two-time winner Damian Lillard can match the record with a third title.



Kon Knueppel can become the first rookie to win the event.

Lillard to Participate in Three-Point Contest

Lillard will join Devin Booker (Suns), Kon Knueppel (Hornets), Tyrese Maxey (76ers), Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Bobby Portis Jr. (Bucks), and Norman Powell (Heat) in the field in hopes of winning his third title in the event.

Lillard has a long history of participating in the three-point contest. Having appeared five times throughout his career in each of the last three seasons. He first appeared in 2014 as a second-year player. Going up against Arron Afflalo, Bradley Beal, Marco Belinelli, Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Joe Johnson, and Kevin Love. Belinelli ended up walking away with the title that season, but Lillard vowed to get his revenge one day.

He gave it another shot in 2019 but ultimately lost to former Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris. After taking three years off, Lillard came back to the event in 2023 and pulled out his first title beating the likes of Jason Tatum, Buddy Hield, Tyler Herro, Kevin Huerter, Julius Randle, Tyrese Haliburton, and Lauri Markkanen. He ended up repeating in 2024 and became just the fifth player in NBA history to win back-to-back titles. While he fell short last season losing to the aforementioned Herro, Lillard wants another shot at the win, which would put him in some elite company.

Boston Celtics legend and inaugural winner Larry Bird and Craig Hodges are the only participants to win the Three-Point Contest three times, so Lillard is hoping to join that group despite not having played a single minute of action so far this season.

Lillard has been recovering from an Achilles tear. He suffered against the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs last year. And he isn't expected to play for Portland this season. However, the fact that he is participating in the three-point contest is a sign that he is progressing, and his recovery should be on time to be on the court at the start of next season.

All-Star Saturday Night is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT. Fans can watch on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

