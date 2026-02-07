What is Scoot Henderson's Fit With Blazers Upon Returning to Portland?

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is set to return to the floor on Friday as the team takes on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first game of a two-game stint between the two at the Moda Center. Per The Oregonian's Joe Freeman, "(Henderson) started to increase his non-contact basketball activities in late December and early January and was finally cleared for full basketball activities roughly two weeks ago. Henderson has participated in a variety of scrimmaging, including three-on-three half-court games and five-on-five full-court games, and said that Monday’s workout was his best yet."

Henderson will be back. But in what capacity, in the context of the Blazers having a jam-packed backcourt that wasn't offered any clarity, with a deadline that added a shooting guard, Vít Krejčí, and didn't see any subtractions at either guard spot?

As Rip City Project's Reese Kunz notes, "The Portland Trail Blazers had a golden opportunity to offload Jrue Holiday's $32.4 million salary at the trade deadline. They didn't take advantage of that window, deciding to hold onto their veteran guard they acquired this past summer. That signals their lack of confidence in Scoot Henderson earning the keys to the backcourt."

Jrue Holiday was kept. Shaedon Sharpe and Deni Avdija are firmly entrenched as starters. All three can share the court because of Holiday's versatility.

Would that give Henderson a clear role?

Scoot Henderson Can Take Caleb Love's Minutes

Krejčí already cut into rookie Caleb Love's minutes. Henderson returning could eliminate Love from the lineup altogether.

While seeing Holiday's lack of a trade could be a sign Henderson doesn't have trust, it could also just mean that the team feels Henderson could take over Love's role and do it better. Offensively, Henderson is way behind Love, who spent five years in College Basketball and is actually older than Scoot. Defensively, though, Henderson has much better instincts and the size to be a stopper. Love, at six-foot-one, does not.

Sadly, Love may be the big loser of the deadline. No immediate path was created for him to get a standard NBA contract, and his future in Portland is up in the air. He seemingly earned the right to remain on the Blazers, but he won't receive it.

At least Henderson offers much higher upside. As Portland continues to figure out its role in the current Western Conference landscape, having 22-year-olds who have barely scratched the surface of their potential is always a good thing.