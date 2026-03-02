Blazers Make Roster Move, Sign Two-Way Player

The Portland Trail Blazers are filling their vacant two-way contract, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.

The Portland Trail Blazers and Chris Youngblood have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Youngblood appeared in 32 NBA games with Oklahoma City Thunder. In the G League with the OKC Blue, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.2 steals pic.twitter.com/IRHvkUeZwP — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 2, 2026

Blazers Sign Chris Youngblood

The move comes just a few weeks after the Blazers converted Sidy Cissoko's contract from a two-way to a standard deal after he played 50 games for the team earlier in the season. The Blazers waived Rayan Rupert in a corresponding move. Now, they have made their replacing move.

Youngblood, who turned 24 last month, went undrafted out of Alabama and signed with the Thunder on a deal for Las Vegas Summer League. He impressed the team in Sin City and earned an invitation to training camp, where he signed a two-way contract with the defending champions.

The 6-4 guard impressed with the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 23.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in the G League in 10 appearances with the team. He also appeared frequently for the Thunder in the NBA, playing in 32 games with Oklahoma City. He only averaged two points per game, showing up mostly in garbage time opportunities.

The Thunder are an incredibly deep team so there wasn't a lot of opportunity for young players like Youngblood to get much of an opportunity. Therefore, the Thunder cut him last month and he has been waiting for the right opportunity to come along. Now, he gets a shot with the Blazers.

The Blazers have been utilizing their two-way contracts all season long, playing Cissoko and Caleb Love frequently throughout the year. Cissoko was converted to his standard deal while Love has played in 45 games with the team, which is five away from his maximum that can be allowed. Adding Youngblood will give the Blazers a chance to fill Love's spot in the rotation and give Portland some much-needed depth with Shaedon Sharpe out with an injury.

Youngblood could have a chance to appear for the Blazers in their next game on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.