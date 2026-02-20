Why Blazers Signed Sidy Cissoko, Waived Rayan Rupert

The Portland Trail Blazers are shaking up the roster ahead of their first game of the second half of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

The team announced that it has signed French guard Sidy Cissoko to a standard contract on the 15-man roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived Rayan Rupert.

"The Portland Trail Blazers have converted the two-way contract of forward Sidy Cissoko (sih-dee sih-SOH-koh) to a standard NBA contract, Trail Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed," a press release read.

"In 50 games (24 starts) during the 2025-26 campaign, Cissoko is averaging 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 22.3 minutes per game—posting career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals and minutes per game.

"Cissoko, signed a two-way contract on February 8, 2025, is tied for fourth in the NBA for offensive fouls drawn with 30. Originally selected 44th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, the French native has accrued career averages of 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 16.3 minutes per game in 84 games (24 starts all with Trail Blazers) with Portland and San Antonio.

"In a subsequent roster move, the Trail Blazers have waived guard Rayan Rupert. The roster now stands at 17, including two, two-way players."

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns grabs a rebound against Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cissoko, 21, was on a two-way contract, which restricts players from appearing in up to 50 games for the NBA club. Cissoko had already reached that amount when he played in the team's last game before the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz.

Cissoko has been a strong part of the Blazers rotation for most of the season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Blazers liked what they saw in him early in the season and continued to play him, knowing they would eventually have to come to this conclusion.

Cissoko was not part of the 15-man roster as a two-way player, which meant he had to take someone's spot on the team. The Blazers opted to part ways with Rupert, who appeared in 48 games for the Blazers this season, but was in the final year of his contract before hitting restricted free agency this offseason.

It was a difficult decision to move on from anyone on the roster, but the Blazers felt Rupert was the most expendable person on the team.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Cissoko now has a two-year deal, which will keep him on the roster through the end of the 2026-27 campaign.