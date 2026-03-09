Blazers Star Has One of NBA's Best Contracts

The Portland Trail Blazers are very fortunate to have All-Star forward Deni Avdija on a bargain of a deal.

Avdija signed a four-year, $55 million extension with the Washington Wizards ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Less than a year later, he was traded to the Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the pick that became point guard Bub Carrington. ESPN insider Tim Bontemps believes Avdija is on one of the most team-friendly deals in the league.

"An argument could be made that Avdija is the single-best value in the entire league after turning into an All-Star since being traded to Portland from the Washington Wizards," Bontemps wrote.

"Every team is searching for a 6-foot-8 wing that can dribble, pass and shoot -- all of which Avdija has showcased as the lead option of the Trail Blazers over the past year. Between this season and the next two, he's making less than $40 million total. He would easily get more than that on a per-year basis if he was an unrestricted free agent this offseason."

Deni Avdija Is a Bargain For the Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Avdija still has two years left on his deal after this season, making him a free agent following the 2027-28 campaign. He will make $13.1 million next season and $11.8 million two years from now, but there is a good chance the Blazers will ink him to an extension before then.

Even though Avdija is injured and has missed the last six games for the Blazers with a back injury, he is having the best year of his career by averaging 24.4 points, seven rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. It's remarkable to see the growth he has made since being traded to the Blazers, and the team now has wiggle room to sign other top free agents to complement him if they choose to do so.

Portland has never been a hotbed for free agents, but if players want to play alongside Avdija and make a decent amount of money while doing so, the Blazers might be a fit for free agents in the next couple of years.

If Avdija continues to play at a high level, there is a chance he could make close to a max contract on his next deal with the Blazers.

In the meantime, the Blazers are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.