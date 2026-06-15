Trail Blazers 2027 NBA Title Odds Hint at Major Step Forward

The Portland Trail Blazers are officially turning the page and looking ahead to next season with the New York Knicks beating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The Spurs began their playoff journey against the Blazers in the first round, leaving Portland in the dust after a five-game series. They moved past the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder but were unable to crack the Knicks' code, losing in five games, including all three contests at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Blazers were able to snag their lone win in the playoffs at the same venue, but they will need 15 more postseason victories to do what the Knicks did and win the 2027 NBA championship. DraftKings released the early odds for the title, giving Portland +9000 odds to win it all.

Blazers Given Hopeful Odds For Next Year's Championship

Damian Lillard shoots a three-point shot during warmups before the Portland Trail Blazers play against the Philadelphia 76ers | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Next year marks a half century since the Blazers last won the NBA championship back in 1977, and it isn't looking like that drought will end next June.

There are 13 teams that have equal or worse odds than the Blazers to win it all, including playoff hopefuls in the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns. This is a sign that the Blazers are moving in the right direction with a positive outlook.

The return of Damian Lillard to the lineup after spending this past season on the sidelines recovering from his torn Achilles will definitely help Portland's chances to make some noise in the Western Conference standings. The team has also been linked to possible blockbuster trades, including one for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. If the Celtics traded Brown to the Blazers, it would significantly boost Portland's long title hopes.

The Blazers also have Deni Avdija coming off the best season of his career. Avdija was named an All-Star for the first time as he averaged 24.2 points per game this season, his second with the Blazers. Avdija's ascent gave the Blazers a true number one option. If he joins forces with Lillard and Brown, it gives the Blazers a solid foundation for their offense, which could compete with some of the best teams in the league.

Even if the Blazers have a healthy Lillard and make a trade for Brown, it will still be very difficult for them to win a championship. It takes time and baby steps to get from the lottery to championship caliber, and this would be less of a baby step and more of a gigantic leap toward the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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