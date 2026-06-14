It took the New York Knicks 53 years to reach the mountaintop of the basketball world and win the NBA championship for the first time since 1973.

During the five-plus decades leading up to the crowning moment, a lot of steps had to take place for New York to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. One of those defining moments came back in 2023, when the Portland Trail Blazers traded Hart to the Knicks. After the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5, Hart mentioned the adversity he faced being traded that led to him becoming a champion.

"I've been doubted so many times, traded, had so much instability—seven, eight different head coaches," Hart said in his postgame press conference. "I found a home in New York. They embraced me for the person that I am, the player that I am.

"I'm not perfect by any means. I make a lot of mistakes. But I try to put my heart out there. I try to do whatever I can do to help the team win. I don't care about points. I don't care about those things. I'm willing to sacrifice whatever it takes for this city, for this jersey, for this franchise."

"I've been doubted so many times, traded, had so much instability - seven, eight different head coaches. I found a home in New York. They embraced me for the person that I am, the player that I am."



- Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/LH738U3FGl — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 14, 2026

Josh Hart's Blazers Trade Led to Knicks Championship

The Knicks can certainly thank the Blazers for making that trade back in 2023. The Knicks made the playoffs in every season of Hart's tenure so far and have won at least one playoff series.

The Knicks fell short in the second round in 2023 and 2024, but they made it one step further in 2025 by reaching the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks were unable to get the job done, but this year they would not be denied, and Hart was a big reason why.

Hart averaged 10.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game during the postseason with the Knicks, showing up on both offense and defense to help the Knicks accomplish their goals.

The Blazers did not get much in the Hart deal in return. Svi Mykhailuk never suited up for the Blazers, while Cam Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono combined to play 29 games for Portland in the 2022-23 campaign. Neither was brought back to the team for the following season.

The Blazers did receive a future first-round pick that was ultimately used to select Kris Murray, but it's safe to say New York has won the trade. Portland might wish they had this one back, but all they can do is move forward in hopes of following in the Knicks' footsteps someday.