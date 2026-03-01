How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hawks, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the second night of a back-to-back as they take on the Atlanta Hawks inside State Farm Arena.

It's nearly 2600 miles between the Blazers and Hawks, but the two teams are meeting up for a matchup in Atlanta. Here's a look at everything we need to know about the matchup.

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson dribbles the up the court past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks

• Date: Sunday, March 1

• Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM PST

• Location: State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Hawks on?

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Hawks live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G League two-way)

• SF Deni Avdija (OUT - back)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Hawks injury report

• PG Nickeil Alexander-Walker (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

• PF Jalen Johnson (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks preview

The Blazers are taking on the Hawks in their third game of their road trip. It's the final matchup against a team in the Eastern Conference before the Hawks face off against the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

It's the first time the teams have played since making a trade last month that sent Vit Krejci to the Blazers. In the last meeting between the two teams, Krecji started for the Hawks and played 21 minutes, scoring eight points on 3 of 5 shooting.

The Blazers pulled out a 117-101 victory, but things are a little bit different between the Blazers and the Hawks at the moment. Shaedon Sharpe, who led the Blazers in scoring in the last meeting with 24 points, is out with a calf and leg injury, which means Portland will need to rely on someone else to do the bulk of the scoring.

The Blazers can clinch the season series sweep with a win, but it won't be easy after playing in a tough game against the Charlotte Hornets yesterday. A win would give the Blazers a massive boost going into the second half of their road trip.