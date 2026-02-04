Proposed Ayo Dosunmu Trade Scenario Speaks Volumes on Blazers' Rookie

The Portland Trail Blazers have maintained a consistent position in the NBA Play-In Tournament race, but they're a losing streak away from being out of the postseason altogether. Throw in Deni Avdija's injury woes, and you have a fairly uncertain future in Rip City, all things considered.

SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell believes Portland can continue its win-now push, in the wake of the Vít Krejčí trade, with another deal for Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu. O'Donnell believes the Blazers "need a guard right now to push for the playoffs."

"The Blazers are already buyers at the deadline after adding Vít Krejčí from the Hawks. They also already owe the Bulls a lottery-protected first-round draft pick from the Lauri Markkanen-Larry Nance Jr. three-team trade from 2021. In this deal, Portland lowers the protections on the pick to top-4 to get Ayo Dosunmu from Chicago. Dosunmu is having a career-year with 45 percent three-point shooting and solid on-ball defense as he gets ready to enter unrestricted free agency this summer. The Blazers need a guard right now to push for the playoffs. The guard rotation next year could get crowded with Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson returning from injury and Jrue Holiday still around, but Dosunmu’s quick-hit driving ability and newfound three-point stroke works in almost any lineup. The Bulls get back a likely mid first-round pick in this scenario, and Portland still covers itself if it misses the playoffs and gets lottery luck. A tip of the hat to Blog-a-Bull for coming up with this one," O'Donnell wrote.

Caleb Love Not Getting Consideration as Blazers Backup for Playoffs

Between being overlooked to the point where a deal for a guard like Dosunmu is on the table, to Duop Reath's roster spot being used for outside help in the Krejčí trade, it's clear that rookie Caleb Love doesn't have enough trust to be a playoff player.

The two-way rookie has been a diamond in the rough from last year's undrafted free agent market, showing offensive polish following a five-year College Basketball career spent with the Arizona Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Love is also a bit undersized and has issues defensively. It's understandable why another guard could be needed.

The best-case scenario for Love would be a two-for-one for Dosunmu, or a bigger deal, possibly involving multiple teams, where a roster spot would open up. Adding another guard could further push him away from the front office needing to retain him if another roster spot doesn't come with him.

Either way, the narrative that the Blazers "need" another guard isn't good for Love in the slightest.