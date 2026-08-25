Social Media Reacts to Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers are frustrated after losing shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe to a torn right meniscus, which will keep him out for at least six months, per ESPN insider Shams Charania.

The initial timeline for Shaedon Sharpe's injury will keep him out until the end of February, which will likely hold him out for at least 75 percent of the team's upcoming season. Unfortunately for Blazers fans, this is a tale that's been told once or twice before. Injuries to young, promising guards have been woven into the franchise's DNA, and it just appears like Portland can't catch a break.

People reacted on social media to the news of Sharpe's injury, and it prompted a lot of disappointment.

Blazers Fans Disappointed After Shaedon Sharpe Injury

“Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe sustained a torn meniscus in his knee and is expected to miss six months, sources tell ESPN”. pic.twitter.com/wsaynWbiPH — BLAZERS ARGENTO (@BlazersArgento) August 24, 2026

Injuries in sports are so terrible man



Calf strains and shoulder tears are one thing, but a torn meniscus now has me so scared for his longevity in this league pic.twitter.com/NMI5xkTcyI — Blazers Lead (@BlazersLead) August 24, 2026

Sharpe averaged 20.8 points per game last season in 50 appearances, marking his best scoring season to date. Sharpe was on an upward trajectory before the injury cost him four to six weeks down the stretch during the 2025-26 season. Now he has a long-term injury for his other leg, which could compromise his future in the NBA.

Sharpe is on a new four-year deal worth $90 million, so he is still under contract with the Blazers until the end of the 2029-30 season. Whether or not he returns to the level he was once at remains to be seen.

Blazers Fans Thinking What Could Have Been

They were supposed to be our backcourt of the future...



Here are the minutes Scoot and Shaedon have played together each of the past three seasons:



2024 - 267

2025 - 821

2026 - 14



That's 1,102 of 10,519 Blazer minutes — 10.4% of the total possible time played together for No.… pic.twitter.com/4EGxUzupEo — Blazers Lead (@BlazersLead) August 24, 2026

The timing of this one hurts, a healthy Blazers squad is a dark horse in the West



Wishing Shaedon a speedy recovery, need to see these bunnies again soon pic.twitter.com/1KCCrjVIPZ https://t.co/u2z00UbUSs — RCsWorld (@RCsWrld) August 24, 2026

Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, was once viewed as the promising player of the future. Sharpe can still be a long-term piece of the puzzle for Portland, but the outlook is incredibly bleak at this point.

He is still only 23 years old and hopes to come back before his 24th birthday in May, but there is a long road of recovery in order to ensure that he comes back right and doesn't have a recurring injury for the rest of his career.

Looking Back at a Rough History

Greg Oden

Brandon Roy

Wes Matthews achilles tear

Nurk broken leg

Rodney Hood achilles tear

CJ hairline fracture in foot

Scoot hamstring tear

Shaedon shoulder ligament tear

Dame achilles tear (on the bucks but still)

Shaedon meniscus tear pic.twitter.com/eyFdQrnW8G — DameBackRingSzn🃏🔴⚫️ (@RipCT_Norb) August 24, 2026

The amount of devastating injuries the Blazers have had since 2019 is so stupid — kevin ❄️ (@KY_PDX) August 24, 2026

It shouldn't be overlooked that the Blazers continue to have these injuries to their rising stars. It goes back nearly 20 years to when Brandon Roy was dealing with injuries after he was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

Roy could have been the best player in his draft class if he stayed healthy, but injuries cut his career short after just five years in the league. This isn't to say Sharpe was on the same level as Roy, but the talent was definitely there, and it's unfortunate to see how things have ended up on a similar trajectory.

What's Next For Blazers?

Unbelievable.



Well, this somewhat clears up some of the Blazers’ guard issues.



Other than the fact that Sharpe is the team’s best guard over 6-4. https://t.co/OxuP6avl0A — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) August 24, 2026

The Blazers are fortunate enough to have some depth behind Sharpe in the backcourt, with Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson. All four of them should play significant roles, and it will open things up for head coach Micah Nori to build his rotations.

He will ultimately have to incorporate Sharpe back into the lineup at some point, but that's a decision he won't have to make until very late in the season.

Fans Are Hoping For Replacement Free Agents

Blazers NEED to go get Jonathan Kuminga after the Shaedon Sharpe injury



He would fit this rotation so perfect man I need him pic.twitter.com/wgqlXiBt7j — 𝐑𝐈𝐏𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘𝐘𝐘🌹 (@shaesharpeshow) August 24, 2026

Joe Cronin, please for the love of god do something for us and get Jonathan Kuminga. We need it. — Blazers Palace (@blazers_palace) August 24, 2026

Blazers Sign and Trade for Mathurin 🫣🧑‍🦯🧑‍🦯🧑‍🦯 — RipCitySquid🌹 (@RipCitySquid) August 24, 2026

With Sharpe on the shelf for most of the season, the Blazers might look towards getting someone to replace him. Restricted free agents Jonathan Kuminga and Bennedict Mathurin are still looking for their home for the upcoming season, but signing them isn't as simple as it sounds. Since they are restricted free agents, the Atlanta Hawks or Los Angeles Clippers will have a chance to match whatever offer the Blazers would propose if they were interested.

A trade could be in the cards for either team, but the Blazers would likely have to part ways with someone else on the roster, which could make things even more complicated.