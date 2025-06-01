SI

Tyrese Haliburton Crushed Ben Stiller With Six-Word Message After Pacers’ Game 6 Win

Andy Nesbitt

Actors Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller saw their Knicks get eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Saturday night.
Tyrese Haliburton helped lead Pacers to the NBA Finals on Saturday night as his big fourth quarter lifted Indiana to a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Next up for Indiana is a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Game 1 on Thursday night.

While the Pacers will quickly begin preparing for the team that had the best record in the NBA this season, Haliburton did take a few seconds Saturday night to deliver a ruthless shot at Knicks fan Ben Stiller.

The actor, who was sitting courtside all series, had some fun with Haliburton's pregame wardrobe, saying this about the bag he was carrying: "Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight back to NY."

Haliburton later buried him with this line: "Nah, was to pack y’all up."

Well played, Tyrese Haliburton. Well played.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

