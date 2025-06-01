Tyrese Haliburton Crushed Ben Stiller With Six-Word Message After Pacers’ Game 6 Win
Tyrese Haliburton helped lead Pacers to the NBA Finals on Saturday night as his big fourth quarter lifted Indiana to a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Next up for Indiana is a date with the Oklahoma City Thunder, with Game 1 on Thursday night.
While the Pacers will quickly begin preparing for the team that had the best record in the NBA this season, Haliburton did take a few seconds Saturday night to deliver a ruthless shot at Knicks fan Ben Stiller.
The actor, who was sitting courtside all series, had some fun with Haliburton's pregame wardrobe, saying this about the bag he was carrying: "Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight back to NY."
Haliburton later buried him with this line: "Nah, was to pack y’all up."
Well played, Tyrese Haliburton. Well played.