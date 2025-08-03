Tyrese Haliburton Embraced the Boos From New York Fans at WWE SummerSlam
Knicks fans still have plenty of bad blood towards Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers after Indiana beat New York in the Eastern Conference Finals earlier this summer. This was proven on Sunday at the WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium when Haliburton was introduced over the speakers.
Haliburton, who is recovering from an Achilles surgery, has been making the rounds at various sporting events since the Pacers lost in the NBA Finals in June to the Thunder. On Sunday, he showed up to cheer on the WWE competitors in the stadium show.
As the New York/New Jersey crowd booed him, Haliburton ate it up. He motioned for the crowd to be louder, and he shouted "I love you, too!" He had the last word with the Knicks anyway.
Haliburton had some fun trolling the Knicks and fans during the Eastern Conference Finals. It all started in Game 1 when Haliburton mimicked Reggie Miller's iconic choke celebration a bit prematurely as he thought he had a game-winning three on what ended up as a game-tying field goal to take the game into overtime. Luckily for Haliburton, the Pacers still won the game.
After that win, Haliburton and his now-fiancé Jade Jones trolled the Knicks on social media and in person. The Pacers star even wore a shirt pre-game to mess with Knicks fans. A rivalry was born in that series that has spilled into the offseason.