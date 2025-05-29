Tyrese Haliburton Took Another Jab at New York in Travel Outfit Ahead of Game 5
Tyrese Haliburton has made a pretty good argument this past week to become one of the Knicks’ greatest villains in recent memory.
Not only did Haliburton cap off the Pacers' epic Game 1 comeback of the Eastern Conference finals by recreating Reggie Miller’s iconic “choke” celebration, he’s also got Indiana out to a 3–1 series lead as the teams head back to New York for Game 5.
Haliburton appeared to send a subtle message with his clothing choice during the Pacers’ travel day on Wednesday, sporting a shirt featuring the likeness of rapper 50 Cent as he boarded the team plane.
While a star athlete shouting out a star rapper with their clothing isn’t the most shocking news in the world—“Many Men” still bangs, after all—Haliburton’s shirt of choice looks like a shot at Knicks fans.
50 Cent was one of several celebrity fans of the Knicks that traveled to Indianapolis to sit courtside for Game 4. It did not work out all that great for them.
This isn’t the first time Haliburton has sent a message with his outfits this series. Ahead of Game 4 on Tuesday night, Haliburton arrived at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a fit that fans believed was inspired by one of LeBron James’s iconic looks.
Haliburton lived up to his fashion inspo that day, putting up 32 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists to lead the Pacers to victory.