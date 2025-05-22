Mic’d Up Clip Shows the Moment Tyrese Haliburton Realized His Toe Was on the Line
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers pulled off a stunning comeback against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night to steal Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Haliburton hit one of the most dramatic shots you’ll ever see at the buzzer—a shot he thought had won the game, but turned out to have only tied up the affair because his foot was on the line.
Before he realized that he had tied the game rather than won it, Haliburton broke out Reggie Miller’s iconic choke celebration in front of the New York crowd, and pointed at the legendary Pacer who was working the TNT broadcast desk at the game.
Eventually though, Haliburton figured out where things stood—he had hit a great shot, but the Pacers still had to play and win in overtime.
Mic’d up video of Haliburton shows the Pacers stars rapidly riding the emotional roller coaster of playoff basketball.
Thankfully for Hali & Co., it all worked out. Had Indiana gone on to lose in overtime, his choking celebration would have looked pretty brutal in hindsight. Instead, the Pacers stole home court advantage from the Knicks while stunning the Garden into silence.