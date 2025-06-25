New Video Shows SGA’s Heartfelt Locker Room Moment With Tyrese Haliburton After Game 7
When Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander quickly checked on the Indiana Pacers star as he was on the court in pain. Then, SGA sent well wishes to Haliburton during his postgame interview with ESPN, right after the Thunder won the NBA title.
And that's not all Gilgeous-Alexander did in terms of supporting his opponent. A new video released Tuesday showed this year's MVP visiting the Pacers' locker room, where Haliburton was receiving treatment, after the contest. The two superstars could be seen talking and then embracing one another in a heartwarming moment.
Even though Sunday night was arguably one of the biggest moments in Gilgeous-Alexander's life, he still took time to check on his opponent after a devastating injury. That says a lot about the MVP.
Haliburton underwent surgery on Monday night, and then posted a lengthy and inspirational message to social media afterward. It's unknown when the Pacers star will be able to return to action, but it's likely that he will miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season.