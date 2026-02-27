“Ciao Kobe” | The Untold Story of Kobe Bryant’s Childhood in Italy

la cosa divertente que Medicord.

touched the lives of so many and his legacy endures across the world.

You may think the court you see here is in Los Angeles.

But what if I told you this is Italy.

where Kobe grew up with his family for seven years from the age of six.

so much of the man he became began here.

tragic passing he is deeply missed by his Italian.

Ciao.

I've been thinking about this quote.

I jump everything else is groomed Italian style.

I wanted to know what you meant by that .

I've come to Italy where the people remember so fondly.

This film is for you.

The Bryant family moved to Italy in 1984.

There was Kobe, his sisters Sharia and Shire, M Pam and Dad, Joe.

For the first two years, they found themselves in the ancient town of Rieti, which is almost three thousand years old.

After an eight-year NBA career, Joe is about to get his first taste of Italian basketball.

significado ha estado siempre con la oportunidad per prendere grocadori portarli de la nostra fattibamos siempre visti come la sociedad, la squadra que portaba con grandes jugadores en segundo.

Luigi, it's a pleasure to meet you here in your wonderful town and you've been a basketball journalist here since 1974, the perfect person to tell us a Joe Bryant story had the chance to sign Joe Bryant.

They invited him to play at the summer tournament in San Benedicto del Tronto.

The game started and Joe Bryant put on a show.

the first half the coach said to the general manager, let's get him the general manager of Joe Bryan talking with the manager of another team Livorno manager yelling get out get out my player I don't want to see you anymore they said to the hotel don't talked to phone to anyone until the contract.

This was Joe's new home, The Palace, which opened its doors ten years before the Bryants arrived.

Joe was dominant on this floor recording multiple point performances.

You could say like father, like son.

Kobe would tail his dad to games immersing himself in a professional environment from the beginning.

la primera también acompañado de la mamá Palmera al Ple Junior Cidei vayamos el minibasquete.

Yo o el alenador del minibasquete Gi estos bambino que era visco de bambini que alenbamos hoy más que ragazzo estaba ya bambini.

que.

suspension as la suspensión y para entrar en campo a la familia.

The arena itself is named after Willie Sjourne , a former ABA champion with the New York Nets.

He spent six seasons here in Rieti.

And just like the five Bryants who lived here, Willie was born in Philadelphia.

He tragically passed away after his playing career was over in this very town.

And it's extremely harrowing to see both his and Kobe's jerseys hanging in the rafters here.

we are in front of what was Kobe and Joe Bryant's house.

at the gate of the house and you see at the top there is that stone triangle and the Kobe used that top of that triangle like like a basketball and the administration of the ice was very worried because he said one of this day it will destroy the glass of the gate but it never happened.

Kobe always always hit the point of the triangle.

So no surprises then.

Kobe was able to find a way to shoot, even if there wasn't a basket around.

They say his bedroom walls were covered in Magic Johnson posters and his US based grandparents used to send over tapes of basketball games.

Kobe would then study his idol Magic, Larry Bird and MJ, and come to this court down the road from his house, which is now adorned in Laker Purple and gold to perfect his craft.

The very first game of Kobe at the age of eight nineteen eighty six.

lleva un trofeo que se llama Luis como no podido participar.

me acordo con la alenador de la escuadra adversaria jogar.

The game starts Kobe gets the ball and score.

The other team makes the inbound.

Kobe steals the ball and scores y a aquel punto elenador me me dice no.

no es posible tropo fuerte.

At a certain point there were nine boys crying the four Kobe crying because they said it doesn't make us play doesn't pass the ball and the five boys of the opponent team because they couldn't do anything.

They grabbed Kobe.

They gave him some cake, some eggs and they said Kobe Ok, you are the MVP of the tournament and now let us play Kobe show.

Now we are going to Kobe's First School, Guglielmo Marconi Elementary School.

Guglielmo Marconi was the inventor of the radio.

Kobe Bryant easily learned Italian at school.

Tanto que en el NBA cuando el italiano loca era un nostroofillo dirigent.

que sentíamos muerto la loro mancanza han hallado un ceño verlo positivo a Rieti Suno del loro es uno de Inostri.

We are happy we are happy that he was the first time in Italy in our town so we consider.

adopted citizen.

That was the perfect way to finish my stay in Rieti, watching a game here.

There is Luigi, my best friend.

Perry and Lorenzo Pitchin were both wearing Kobe shoes.

That made me stop and think, especially with his jersey hanging above them whilst they played my favorite.

Kobe's job back then, here on this very court was towel boy and that job still exists.

One of the boys, every time he got back to the basket , had to meticulously fold his towel, put it back in the tray and on he went.

Such a good stop.

I'm already in love with Italian basketball.

I cannot imagine how a young Kobe Bryant felt here for two years, but he and the family headed south next, and that's where I'm off to Reggio Calabria.

I'll see you there.

a beautiful place it was here you can see the Strait of Messina which separates Reggio Calabria from Sicily.

My first port of call was to meet up with Davide God, who was a former teammate of K's.

While I would be staying with Day at his home in Reggio Emilia to finish the trip.

He was kind enough to travel south and experience this area with me.

C K, Davide, tu ex compaño de escuadra.

porque finalmente a Calabria, que un poco maravilloso que te está dedicato.

Pienso que estoy contento.

Era era un grave tra mil dificultades arribó en un impianto y palo del grande alenadores de construido en 45, pero hospital en la escuadra .

Joe Bryant arribó a Sia.

Era una escuadra construida programada per vincer el campeonato .

This is the same exact floor, it hasn't changed in forty years that you can now see the juniors playing on.

That's vintage.

I'm sure that in the eighties the fans were crazy, you know, it was full of people, very crowded.

I think that Joe Bryant liked to play for time.

I used to hide the basketball here in this gym , he would screw up magazines and start shooting into the absolutely, absolutely.

Kopi veniva tirado fuori, si fermaba en prima fila al bottegelle perseguía la partida.

Lou Lou noseguiva la partida, pero Lou prendeba el chestino de las pachatura de la inmundicia y con cualsiasi carta continuaba a fare partida continuaba a jogar, aunque sense guardar la partida del papá porque este objetivo era siempre ganes.

Precio diventa dos storia.

So this is where the Bryants lived in Reggio Calabria.

As Kobe sat on this little beach dreaming about playing in the NBA one day.

Who knows?

a nice spot.

durante una partida old time y telecronista de la época, Joseph Ble andó a entrevistar a Joe Bryant a bordo campo.

Chao, Joe.

Cómo está?

Bueno, gracias.

El jornalista que es?

Cómo va la crescita di Corby.

Joe dice Corby Gre seguro que debe entrar un jocador.

and some player Kobe became NBA titles 2008 league MVP two time Olympic gold medalist.

Long before all of that, the Bryants one year stay in the south of Italy they did not see the P C Fior open in 1990.

It's a building Manu Ginobili once called home before his own NBA journey began and it remains a landmark for the locals.

Cenador de derecho Calabria.

Esc se le obedeció arriba con la malettina la viola de súbito la maleta y cantaron arribó.

Chao, chao.

seamos de un chinco subito prese pallones.

Chao, Cosby.

S Renato y que acompaño di squadra.

Cosby era enamorado de la pala.

Era enamorado del yo.

Escuto lo transm que no acompañ di squadra, que era vamos, aunque a volte comprensible de estar siempre conto palón in mano.

The hardest job in the world to say to Kobe Bryant you have to come off.

What did you used to say in that situation con molte gestione Louis.

Faceva capire, que voleva a estar en campo.

pero yo a Gómez Gestirlo posso dire con molta sinceridad que el básquet italiano ya ha dado tanto.

ya ha enseñado y fundamental ha enseñado el jogo de escuadra y ha enseñado estar ensieme el grupo con movimenti que Luis Boleva F G L Fva, Michael Jordan Cesta en campo Cesti movimenti parcoli.

no es una gara.

Aquí he estado importante ver a Kobe Bryant parte de su historia de la nuestra historia es de una historia maravillosa, pero un campeón indelible que hoy tenemos en Penn.

Why did Kobe love living here ?

He estado siempre tratado al menos de hoy come un fratellino.

Windy come cualcuno de la familia.

Windy.

Presumo que sí se ha sentido un poc en familia o que se han dado que en Italia.

Yo soy perto que Luis cuando jogaba, por ejemplo, contro Ginobili, paramos en italiano.

Ginobiliciuto qui lo ricord regio Calabria che ricordo vivo en Luis ha absorbido ancora dispu amore que Rio Calabria con amore que en Italia ya ha dado.

que porta siempre en mi acuario.

y tú si su ordenador, su ordenador a su picolino cuando es importantísimo, pues con todos los que a veces falto que soy fundamental, etcétera, que Luis, pues siempre conto grande que un po un po de y de yas son que tú lo que te quedo cortesemente cuando sentirá la familia de recordar el mío pensiero, la cuál es la foto la foto.

y siempre con la famosa frase Cosby vive siempre no.

de contar hoy en el basket.

There was such a kind and sweet nature to Rocco, and I just had to give him a hug goodbye.

halfway point of my stay in Italy and what I was discovering more than anything else was how welcoming and generous people.

cherished the Bryant family and because of that they were going above and beyond to support me before I boarded a train towards Pistoia stop in Kobe's story this region had one more surprise.

This is known as Paco, a mysterious breathtaking ghost town.

Its name derives from the Greek penda meaning five and dactyle meaning fingers which refers to the mountain shape that name felt fitting given.

de.

NBA Champions Reggio Calabria memorable for so many reasons.

Thank you for sharing your story with Kobe is actually in Reggio Emilia, which is where my final stop will be and it's where the Bryants finished the Italian trip right?

Kobe spent two years played together for two seasons so we have a lot of memories there a lot of people knew Bryan's family and of course so I wait for you there.

I was headed north anticipating what was still to come.

It's not just the places Kobe lived in Italy that still celebrate him and marked the heartbreak.

I had to jump off the train at Salerno because I've heard there's an incredible basketball court at a school dedicated to Kobe and let's go and find it.

miles up the coast Naples was host to the encore.

Welcome everyone to Kobe Park.

So my first experience as a driver in Italy, let's see how I go, shall we?

My next stop I'm headed to Cirio, which is a mountainside village population of approximately seven hundred fifty residents.

Bryant family lived there for two years whilst Joe was playing for Olympia Pistoia, which is about twenty minutes drive down the road.

And this village is where Kobe formed some seriously strong friendships that continued.

after he left Italy and I'm very fortunate to be meeting with three of those friends today.

I heard a beautiful village.

I'm gonna start with Alessia Piet Kobe actually went back to in and he knocked on Alessia's door.

I can't wait to meet her and I can't wait to get there.

a las siete.

Es un del campanar.

No.

Yo me hizo una fachada guardo de Cobby el Luis.

Sí, para que el Luis.

no me abre y no me falla entrar en casa.

Sí, va a entrar en casa es que no la veo visto sentito la mia con ocasión era un ginocchia estamo super Má la visto a la est la presa en brazo un pianto de de de de.

con lo que echarlo es que es potendo crec es creo que unia mental.

crecer en un puesto donde libero, un bimbo es libero.

Fui es un libere bambini.

Luis tornaba a casa.

Yojaba fallaba pranzo con lo sentí bienísimo el que sentí el hijo, el sofón de básquete te pasaba y andaba al campo.

Aboluto propio.

Yo le ha estado propuesto diversas habitaciones, su pistola.

El Luis haeltoelto, sí.

cuando K menudo a trar mis buenos que seamos a pie del campo desportivo.

Cuando seamos el cartel de dicirello Luis su una foto.

No habíamos el cartel original que andamos a vender de eso.

E.

que el cartel lo dijo.

nos vamos fáciles fotos.

luego cual alguno doso he pasado a a escribir a la llave de mensaje.

que han escrito se tuinoy.

a Chiria habíamos tantas castañas propio una zona de castañas.

Habíamos un plato típico de la montaña pisto que se llama Nchi tipo una crepe fas pero con farina de castaña que arrotoleamos y metíamos dentro riota o nutella a C ya llevamos tanto probably tried to cook it when he was back in LA Imposible.

imposible.

pero le iba a tornar a Mare Celli, pizza, lasagne, le sue preferite.

Ah, es el camp, el campo donde yojaba hobby.

Cuando se con Kobe japo era completamente distruto.

El lujo el yo no parlando dice ante José me han quedo.

Cuando torno, tiraron una mano a meter a puestos jampeto troppo el suceso fue lo que es suceso.

Habíamos volto no y meter a puestos japeto.

I wanted to show you the first jersey.

This is tiny.

mi emoción hago esto.

a.

I connected with the heart era al de del del básquete era una cosa naturales de persona de de era soare tanto era devoto fuerte las vallas, pero era enamorado de la vida.

una persona que era enamorado de la vida y que fallaba disto porque la persona que le estaban en torno en esta era.

En que esto es el libro de la comunión de mi ofrecerlo.

donde han pasado las comuniones con Cía.

Esta es la expresión de la propiedad furbetto.

eh Tbanos su triunfor en mano porque era usanza y cuando el bimbi fallb las comuniones para el ingreso en quas con una justifior en mano.

tell me what you think que era tanto feliz.

Era un bimbo felices.

Estamos no bene.

Era no propio content y una familia.

aprobado en esta libertad que Perú es una inspiración divina.

Es que seamos que habíamos parlado.

arribadito piu d'una volta insistentemente addir mi bollo que le mi file conozca no cuesta realtá vdano come si vive.

hacíamos.

que es suyo.

Pamela.

la mi mamá.

ni ofrecerlo.

Kobe.

feel a responsibility not just yourself but as a country to remember Kobe the right way and continue his legacy.

una responsabilidad, una un deber y cual cosa veramente la familia está tanto importante porque eso no está.

No obstante, Pamela había participado a Miss Universe, una dona bellísima.

Italia ancora no sentirse aunque unos calos superiores a veces eran nuestro padre, son siempre.

veramente una cosa de recordar siempre.

echaba siempre multa calma en casa.

cual cosa veniva a afrontar a junir sonriso.

Era no, una bellísima copia.

Rideva era feliz y estabas cartando y eso no está.

That's probably the only time I've seen eating sugar.

Pues sí, puede ser.

puede ser.

Sí, es vero.

y pues una per di torta se justa la torta subo que después no la veamos divas.

It's very clear that a mostrar foto es como a ver a Luis que que habíamos hablado tanto tanto de su privar de la mia vita tanto eso no fermamente convinta el dolor es grande que Louis.

haberme falto tantísimo ver tantas personas.

pero Bimbi dijo a super in generale a ver me falto tanto.

ni sofante.

me ha llamado una viajar a mi hija diciendo mi a la que suceso Kobe.

eh, No, lo so.

Qué suceso, Kobe dice Ma , parlano de un incidente en helicóptero.

el detonado una fe que creer.

en la prima Josa G Fatto.

Lui me había balado el su número.

yo escrito Dime que no es vero.

Manolo Mauro risposta.

cuando en un primer momento le vivo con un po di angosta de malinconia.

e poi pienso que fundamentalmente Luis T Bé y Quin son igualmente felices.

con un poc de tristeza más.

I'm so sorry and thank you for your time.

You've been so kind and you are such a colorful human.

I am glad that he knew you.

If anything else, I'm glad that Kobe knew you.

escribir que Habrá evoluto que tornase a chiria.

Sí, de ver.

Gracias.

Gracias a T.

pero lo que estás haciendo.

Gracias, me cry.

Thank you.

Thank you.

a lovely place to remember him.

Sí, sí, ha puesto.

so grateful to have met Alessia.

She truly is an extraordinary woman.

No part of me wanted to leave this special place and there was just enough time to connect with two more the Bryant family's closest friends during their time here Jacomo and Elisa were waiting for me back at Camp Kobe with some remarkable stories.

era si viveva la típica familia americana que no se sabe como era esta le dijo la acción y me dijo en la sala y me dijo la hace el lora Halloween la primera te lo hizo.

Ah, sí, es vero que Halloween no sistema.

Cobiera falleva puliva per terra cuando se firmaba el tempo de la partida y lo fallva cuando llevaba mi pistola es cuando el padre fue con bojazo yo a a los Serguei me dije de teléfono me va lo sponsor y dice me meto las las uso Martín publiciz dice entregado la bicicleta durante la partida.

O segundo se firmaba el tempo.

Luis Bustaba en campo azulire a logo dopo telefonó a mi ba sno Cos hobbies y dice la voz llorosa.

te dijo esa me la dijo.

Me lo dijo Benísimo.

Cuesta de me la regaló.

Yo he de la malla del derbi Fido tantas, tantas dúas contra Monte de la biología esta no una volta penso Cento yo con esta malla no lo dijo ver retórica.

yo esta malla no la daré vía perniente al mundo.

non si sapeva claramente Luis no.

y el Luis y estos discursos y dice tanto y este diventaremos campeones que esto era y yo firmé Louis una t-shirt blanca.

El Luis firmó porque se dice cosi al menos cuando seremos veramente famosi.

a testimoni fc y me viene en mente que el primo per me.

por este regalo a la época de Michael Jackson .

Christopher Kobe.

Ce con la K, la y la ypsilon estoso me dice cómo se escribe K B.

Mmm.

Cómo está suficiente.

o cheque.

Corro firma per testimoniar el factor que con She ayer era una especial simpatía cuando firmó con esta sharpa la voz le firm S P a firma dopio valor dopio valor.

I was headed to Montecatini Terme about thirty miles southwest of Cirio speaking of memories to last a lifetime.

How about this one twenty year old Federico Bgini being guarded by eleven year old Kobe Bryant Federico was waiting for me along with his friend Bruno y Aluna who was Kobe's coach on that unforgettable.

con establimiento termal es excepcional.

El testucho es un patrimonio UNESCO que debemos defender como como emociones que habíamos visto cuando habíamos condivido la experiencia en 1989.

Te lo record historia.

Sí, una cosa increíble que la pelota que chocaba el ba el padre con el fillo ensieme has de esta escuadra en 1989.

y yo me recuerdo mi llamada y scarsísimos jugadores de scarsos jugadores de seguramente no al nivel de personajes que lo frecuentaban de organizadores del torneo de coaches maledetto de la Calla que chocaba contra, vero?

Sí, sí, sí, sí, un honor porque jugar alar a gente como Joe Bryant, Kobe Bryant y grandes campeón de Sano está P P.

esta cosa extrañísima.

Es belísima, es única en el de la Walk of Fame fondo propio al sector, Kobe Bryant, dietro di casa.

que me llama a la familia a la que son venuti a fare una pasada en Montecatini en práctica que casualmente doc típico de Montecatini.

Sí, ahora hablamos una y la manchamos.

Bye.

Ah Este es el motivo per cui mi yo Pues que Monte Montecatini de Manch de.

demás Palazzo.

Sí, el momento millor.

Reviviamos con la fasta bort Max.

estaba la ragazza e vamos aquí a un cierto punto durante la partita, dijo en un torneo como Giovani o bote que la panquina me guardaba como cuando toca me so you called Federico a few weeks before this to play in this tournament at the time Kobe Kobe goes onto the court Federico is defending him looking forward to it.

no me aspetamos con lo que fue el suceso de Federico, aunque el momento ha estado bruto.

El dudo me va a marcar a Kobe.

Good luck, Federico, Federico's find out what happened next.

This is the exact spot where you are standing.

I'm here.

So here's the photo.

Just tell me what you see.

bambino prende la espalda sense paura.

Guarda el canestro.

Non pensa mínimamente ni pasarla.

Esca el tiro.

Chuf canestro.

Segunda acción.

nuevamente la pala de Gino Gino tira Cf.

Segundo canestro tío era un jugador de minors italiane es un jugador importante y defender canestro.

No debe marcar prende la fa per tirarlo.

no lo voy a vender en la mano y un campo va a durarme y le dijo amigo mío de defender su so bizarre that he is wearing number.

seasons with the Lakers just a coincidence Dino fatalidad, fato, caso que poderes son otro en un forse al momento, justo en el momentos vallado.

No lo so.

Bruno, you texted me the other day and you said I might be able to find one of Kobe's jerseys because he wore during this tournament and you found it.

The number four de un jugador que debe venir a punto y no era venudo a el torneo.

en la malla número oto a la foto de Alibaba vestito la malle ple con la número cuatro la malla número cuatro cuesta de la segunda cera .

ended the shirt is for I was perfect perfect.

before I left Montecatini I wanted to shine a light on something after Kobe and Gana's passing Federico wrote a heartfelt letter to the person he had once shared the court is the final passage.

bimbo adesso potrai far enamorar de la palacesto ogni tuo canestro un diseño divino.

Forse un giorno yo queremo ancora uno contro uno sense dubio mirenderai con la tragicómica mentre tu filla guardará ridendo viacst tu belísimo conocerte.

Reggio Emilia, the final stop for the Bryants.

It's where Kobe became a teenager and the city where the Italian flag was born.

It was a Saturday morning and I was reunited with Day, who had joined me down south earlier in the trip.

He was on coaching duty for one of his youth teams and afterwards, he showed me that this very project had made the local newspaper Gazeta.

in Reggio Emilia and became friends with him off it in the city's Piazza de la Victoria.

They had once played in the finale provinciale Basket tournament and David's captured some priceless footage, not least the moment Kobe's dad Joe had briefly checked in on an injury before sending him back.

It was a wise decision.

The team won the competition comfortably.

Naturally, Kobe got his hands on the trophy first.

a few minutes walk away from the piazza is Kobe's old house.

Yeah we used to come here and call Hey, calm down.

No era difícil de convencerlo de venir a jocar de basquet con hoy.

and difficult as it always is for him when he returns there David wanted to visit the last place he saw Kobe in 2016.

si aperto el cancelo en fondo entrato un pullman, un pullman grande, un pullman gigante.

a fine Christopher y una fuerte porque no pas tant en el vamos a cambiar apenas me ha visto me hey, David, cómo está?

Esto increíble.

Sí, sí, efectivamente una pizza como si fuese posible a mandar una pizza con Kobe Bryant la promesa de todo.

puesto en cada Está la cosa obviamente que mira.

Ah.

el destino está t veramente crudel con una cosa que mi fa estado un poquito mal pensando en que apunto a este que son papá el facto de no haber podido pasar tanto tiempo con la propia filla, con la propia familia.

Pues la la historia de amor de Trac Italia por eh, porque está fundamentalmente el último puesto que he visitado a punto en nuestro países un poquito logo que perm.

era bastante sacro y siempre en mi cuer.

question.

Gracias.

Hasta luego.

Chao.

Chao.

He avoided playing playground with us.

We were like eleven years old because he was he had a sore knee and he said no, I'm not gonna play today because I'm too scared about getting hurt and then my NBA career could be compromised.

So that was, you know, the mindset that Kobe had a ten years old, eleven years old was just incredible.

Luis y yo cual cosa que es visto con pasiones fin fin de pícolo di pasar a travéso momento empeñativo de la suavita S paroles suas en en el propio en el propio.

Yo creo que la cosa importante que que alegato Kobe A sea la idea de de de de familia y es una persona de de familia de poderse siempre sentir y tornar a sentir en familia a igual que que tornelloilla.

La cosa la ver la de es que, eh uno de uno de uno de.

We left him as a kid and after four or five years, we had a poster with Kobe Duncan and the NBA contest.

1997 he came back in Italy for a couple of weeks for Adidas event the smiling and the eyes right away you know by Kobe.

When we arrived to Milano and the whole city was moving for him and he was arriving in limousine.

I was shocked because I understood who he was becoming.

An Italian is proud about Kobe and about have hosted Kobe for the beginning, the first part of his life.

a lot of things over the years about your city .

He left you a lovely gift es una edición especial dependencia de Estados Unidos.

actually Kobe has been the first friend we lost.

To be honest, I was really sure that he would have been the last one.

No, I don't think there is an end of a processing of what happened.

I'm just missing something a little part of my life, piece of the puzzle is just missing that's it.

It will be always missed and I will always try to find it.

C.

not many people know about this place.

We are in Monte Cabo.

This is a small village.

los Bryan's family lived here for the first season playing for Pana and this is the local news agent and probably inside we found the same guy who works at the time come on.

de la familia Bryant en particular cuando habitamos Montecarlo su estadio no local local.

yo aprendí el giro cuando cuando perdí cuando le com estado pero vivo aquí a Montecabo pido pido porque cuando andaba bien portaba la clave de casa portaba clave de cara de que la máquina en siempre.

there was something so moving about Giuseppe, the man running the news agents still working there all these years later.

and then it was off to dinner with Marco Ferreri, who was Kobe's teammate and shooting partner in Reggio Emilia behind a small church their old stomping ground happens to be one of the more distinctive basketball settings you could possibly find.

we are eating dupa inglesa that is a typical desert from Reggio Emilia.

Tell me more about the space and how often you guys used to play there almost every Saturday surrounded by houses.

the three point line is the midline of the court and the baskets are stuck to the wall one window here and two windows there when we are lucky and the window we are not open, otherwise it was more difficult, you know.

and you played for the Reggio Emilia Junior team and you brought with you a photo which is a very precious photo.

This is the original.

There is one particular thing that people need to look for Kobe was playing with me and he was one year younger in this photo you can see that he was putting himself on the tip.

When you guys play one on one, how many times did he win?

What was the fifty fifty fifty fifty one year older.

You got a good record again but I think just two years more and it was like zero percent.

It was almost impossible, impossible to stop playing.

He didn't want to leave the court being the team that lost the last game against short me down.

He had a completely different way of playing basketball compared to us.

Why?

Because I think he was already aspiring to copy his father tell me.

Emilia was in love with Joe.

He was a very good point shooter.

I'm very conscious as well on my travels that there are a lot of memories for Kobe.

Joe, he's now passed away as well.

But Reggio Emilia at the core itself, they have something to remember Joe.

There is a photo you are going to see tomorrow in front of.

Aa Joe hugging from behind with a basketball.

This is the memory that came to the mind of the people of Reggimilia when he died.

I mean I've seen pictures of the city lit up in purple and gold.

You love the guy we talked enough and you haven't touched your dessert so I need to let you eat.

Ok.

Thanks, Mark.

You're welcome.

Cheers, cheers.

I spent the next morning at Kobe's old school in the city.

What I discovered there well imagine the teachers trying to prize Kobe away from this at the end of the lunch hour.

Italy it would appear is an endless supply of basketball masterpieces too.

When Kobe was in the classroom, he spent much of his time sitting next to his friend Jada Maslovich.

I drove to Milan, where she now lived and it turned out to be one of the most revealing conversations.

Yo recuerdo que di dietro a destra al centro de la clase hiphop en la derechita de las escuelas finales when I was thirteen years old .

I was sure that the end of the friendship and then fifteen years later he came back to read and he surprised you entered the shop for Luisa is the name of C Luisa.

Cómo está?

No.

teatro.

y cuando la última persona que anoche come Kobe Kobe Bryant.

cuando Chamorro avent dopo que la primera cosa que ha facto me ha levato literalmente la tierra y me abrachato físimo y yo paro.

la malinconia ansia a un cierto punto después que no hubiera contado la suavita a me veniva quasi.

que el que conozco es solo percuelo que sento cuando meto el pie en campo y cuando tú te inicias.

buen momento.

Basta.

e per fare tutto.

pensar ultimo saluto yo la única cosa que continuaba siempre siempre.

es un bel momento.

Un belísimo momento.

Yo pensó que era porterón el quarter de aquí a a la final de mi journey.

la vita voleva voleva.

pero he muerto un very important people with private helicopter cuando tan propio de la My f is Gold Cage killed it.

For me it was very, very sad.

I've been in Italy for ten days now.

This is not a basketball story.

It's a human story.

penso en el so much.

The spectacular Pabi is where Joe Bryant spent his final two seasons in Italy.

Kobe played for the junior team and outside this arena, there are many pictures of father and son.

This evening, Palacestro Reggiana take on C.

Tomorrow, it's the sixth year anniversary of Kobe's passing.

So it will be a very emotional evening inside this building leading into tomorrow, the twenty of January.

Kobe Bryant, es una figura que ha lachato il cuore de nuestra comunidad de campe del NBA de la historia de la Pestro de cresciuto nostri campetti.

Quindi la comparsa la un voto quasi incolm, las comparsas s de la fia.

it is a blessing to be able to celebrate Kobe, you know, like this is actually an honor to be you know where Kobe is from just to be in his presence just to be in the memorial that he had to be able to attend that everybody used to call me fade away like I love the fade away but it was actually.

that shot it was tragic when we lost you.

I feel like everybody in the world everybody knew you still continue to shine so we love you and Sí.

it's been so nice to get to know you.

Thank you for your generosity and I really believe that you are.

doing everything right here Reggio Emilia to celebrate legacy and continue do so much work in this city so it la familia B habíamos coperto aunque en el había un grandísimo y con personas que er legatísima a Joe, a Pamela, a S y Kobe y cuesta obviamente testimonia cuanto especial y Foster y creo que cuesta experiencia de vida que soporto más en el creo que haber una vida millor una coscienza del mundo diversa.

Seamos felizes, seamos tristes, obviamente por lo que es suceso, seamos felices pensando que L comunque la shuttle.

all the emotion of the memorial, it was good to say a proper goodbye to David in his happy place at home with his sons sharing a love for the game that his old friend Kobe had truly mastered.

it was time for me to leave Italy, but it will come as no surprise to anyone to hear that there was one more court to see on the way to the airport.

has stirred many emotions and I have felt a profound sense of connection to everybody I've met to those special people.

Thank you I have no doubt will remain part of your family.

Italian it isn't as natural as yours but I will leave you with my best K G P C.