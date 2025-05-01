SI

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Gives Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update Ahead of Game 6

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will be available for Game 6 on Friday.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told the media on Thursday that forward Jonathan Kuminga will be available for Game 6 on Friday night against the Houston Rockets.

Kuminga was a late scratch from Wednesday night's Game 5 blowout loss to the Rockets due to an illness. Kerr told the media on Thursday that Kuminga was dealing with a migraine, and was feeling much better on Thursday.

Kuminga has been in-and-out of the rotation for the Warriors thus far in the first round of their Western Conference playoff series. Kuminga played when star Jimmy Butler was out of the lineup due to a pelvic contusion, but did not play in Game 4 due to a coach's decision with Butler back, and then missed Game 5 with the migraine.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 47 regular season games for the Warriors this season.

