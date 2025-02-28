Warriors Dub February 27 'Steph Curry Day' After Guard's Latest Outburst on Date
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is a four-time NBA champion, an Olympic champion, the NBA's all-time leader in three-point field goals and indisputably the greatest shooter in the history of professional basketball.
Curry's 56-point effort on Thursday night, which included 12 made threes, had basketball fans in attendance appreciating his greatness, and fans afar wondering how he continues to find a way to produce late into his 30s.
Curry's 56 points in the 121–115 win over the Magic came on Feb. 27. Interestingly enough, this is the third time in his career that Curry has posted an unreal stat line on this date. It's led to the Warriors calling Feb. 27 "Stephen Curry Day."
Curry's performance on Feb. 27, 2016 produced one of the most memorable regular season game-winners that the Warriors star has ever made. It was certainly a "shot heard 'round basketball" on that night, which led to ESPN's Mike Breen breaking out his iconic "double bang" call.
When asked by reporters after the game about his huge performances on Feb. 27, Curry was honest in his response.
"I need to channel February 27th energy all the time," he told reporters, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
Curry and the Warriors are now 32–27 on the season. They travel to Philadelphia on Saturday night to take on the 76ers.