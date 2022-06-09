Draymond Green Blasts Idea That his Podcast is Affecting Series

Skip to main content
Draymond Green didn't hold back Wednesday night after a reporter asked if he was giving up too much on his podcast after games in the NBA Finals.

The Draymond Green Show has been an instant hit amongst NBA fans this season.

After the Warriors fell to the Boston Celtics, 116-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, however, Green was asked if he is perhaps giving away too much from an "X's and O's" standpoint. Clearly having none of this notion, the Warriors' star forward shot down the in a ruthless and relentless fashion.

"Are you conscious at all of what you're saying about the X's and O's, the game plans, the adjustments could be making their way back to Boston staffers and influencing their decision making?" Green was asked by a reporter. 

"Nah, I don't say much different on the podcast as a I say to you right here," Green responded. "You reaching for something. It's all good though... Reaching heavy."

What the reporter pointed out was the fact that Green suggested better shot contesting against Boston players Derrick White, Al Horford and Marcus Smart between Games 1 and 2. Beyond that, there were no other examples that could be pointed out.

While Golden State did accomplish that feat in Game 2, Green found it unlikely that his podcast gave away any real information to listening ears.

"That was just [about] contesting shots," Green said. "If that's X's and O's the I don't know... The only thing you said is White, Smart and Horford."

"I'm not trying to blow it out of proportion," the reporter replied.

"You went for it," Green said. "Respect. Thanks for the podcast promo you just gave me there. 'The Draymond Green Show.' Next time just mention it that way."

But Green wasn't done roasting the line of questioning and the reporter, himself. The very next question the Michigan State product was asked, he decided to throw more shade.

"How much X's and O's do you get from the podcast?" He asked the next reporter. "Clearly this guy does. I don't know man. Maybe it's his IQ over there. Respect."

After what Green, himself, described as a performance in which he "sucked," scoring two points, recording a -13 plus-minus stat and fouling out, perhaps that was an opportunity for him to take out some frustration. 

Nonetheless, he drew some laughs after roasting this reporter over the fire. 

