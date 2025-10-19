Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals Biggest Misconception of Warriors Coach Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green reveals what everyone gets wrong with Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been one of the most successful coaches in the NBA since he took the helm of the Golden State Warriors in 2014. Four NBA championships, a 2016 Coach of the Year selection, and two selections as an All-Star Game head coach are just some of his accolades.

Throughout his coaching career, Kerr has had the benefit of working with several superstars as the Warriors dynasty has grown to the stuff of legend. The top name among those superstars is, of course, Steph Curry, the face of the Golden State franchise and one of the top players in the history of the game.

Considering everything that Curry has accomplished, it's an easy assumption to make that Curry has superstar privilege and has made himself immune to criticism. However, an inside look from another one of the Warriors' longest-tenured stars proves that nothing could be further from the truth.

Kerr Holds Everyone Accountable

"Most people think Steph can do what he wants," Draymond Green said (via Vince Lontz of CBS Sports). "No. He's on Steph's a** all the time. Defense, turnovers. He coaches Steph really, really, really hard. I don't think people realize that."

Green, like Curry, has spent his entire career with Golden State. In all but two of those seasons, Green has been coached by Kerr as well, so if there's anyone who knows who Kerr does or doesn't hold accountable, it would be Green.

Curry knows just how important it is to have an equal standard for every player on the court, too. The Warriors have built an empire of success, and while the talent on the court has a lot to do with that, the excellence that Kerr demands from all of his players ensures that both the long-standing stars and developing young players bring out their best.

16 seasons into his career, Curry doesn't get any special treatment from Kerr or any of his teammates, and their system has thrived as a result.

Equal Communication

"He actually probably gets on me more now than ever," Curry said. "The one conversation we've had is to coach me like you would coach everybody because that'll help strengthen your voice in the locker room, create that trust."

That trust has yielded results. The Warriors have succeeded at developing young players coming up in this championship-winning system and making themselves an attractive destination for veterans to join in free agency for another chance at victory.

Kerr has never neglected holding his players accountable, and it's that commitment to standards that has taken Golden State so far.

