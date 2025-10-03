Golden State Eyeing $160 Million Star Who Could Be The Perfect Piece
It might have taken almost the entire offseason, but the Golden State Warriors finally have a full roster heading into the season. While they'll have to waive Seth Curry and bring him back in mid-November, he's expected to occupy that 15th standard roster spot when he returns. After going 23-7 in games Jimmy Butler played last year, the roster got some much-needed improvements.
Golden State is expected to roll out a starting lineup featuring four players over the age of 34, with Draymond Green (35), Butler (36), Steph Curry (37), and Al Horford (39). While all talented players, the reality is that Golden State will need to manage those four players' workload throughout the season to keep them healthy for the playoffs. But a younger star could make things a lot easier.
Warriors' Interest In Star Center
According to NBA Insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Warriors are monitoring All-Star center Bam Adebayo's situation with the Miami Heat. Entering the final year of his five-year, $163 million contract, he'll begin his three-year, $160 million extension in the 2026-27 season.
Coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season, Adebayo was expected to reach that All-NBA level after a stellar summer with Team USA. He still averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, and is one of the best defenders in the league. But there's no telling what the future will look like in Miami, and Adebayo will surely be a top trade target if he becomes available.
How Would Adebayo Fit With The Warriors
Putting aside the complications that an Adebayo trade to the Warriors would entail, the fit for Adebayo in Golden State would be exactly what the team needs. In essence, Adebayo has the skillset to be molded into a better version of Draymond Green. Especially with Adebayo's growing ability to stretch the floor, it will only unlock his game further.
Additionally, Adebayo can thrive as a playmaker as well, averaging 4.2 assists per game over the last six seasons with the Heat. Similar to how Green serves as the initiator in Golden State, Adebayo could do the same as well, while also bringing scoring at all three levels.
He could also still serve as a traditional big, defending top Western Conference big men like Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic. Given his improved jumper, it would give flexibility in situations with Steph Curry to either roll or pop when necessary.
Acquiring a player like Adebayo wouldn't be easy for the Warriors, but he might be the exact piece they'd need to get over the hump and be viewed as title favorites.