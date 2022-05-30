Golden State Warriors Will Face Boston Celtics in NBA Finals

After 7 games, the Eastern Conference Finals have been settled.

Beating the Miami Heat Sunday night, 100-96, the Boston Celtics will take on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 1 tips off Thursday at Chase Center.

Golden State and Boston tied in their regular season series this year, each winning one game — the most recent coming as a 110-88 Celtics win on March 16 at Chase Center.

The Warriors lost more than a game that night, as well, when Stephen Curry injured his left foot on a loose ball play in the first half as Celtics guard Marcus Smart collided with the Golden State star.

Boston has dealt with injuries of their own this postseason as Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year suffered a sprained ankle early on in the Eastern Conference Finals. In addition, Jayson Tatum, who was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, suffered a shoulder injury as well.

Golden State and Boston finished the regular season tied as the best defensive teams this season, each with a 106.9 defensive rating according to Statemuse.com.

For the Celtics, after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in four of the last six seasons, they'll play in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. For Golden State, however, it'll be their sixth Finals appearance in the last eight years.

Holding the best record of the two teams, the Warriors will have the honors of home-court advantage, hosting four of the potential seven games of the series.