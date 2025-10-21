Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors vs Lakers
After suffering a second-round playoff exit last season, the Golden State Warriors are officially starting their 2025-26 campaign on Tuesday night, putting themselves to the test against a new-look Los Angeles Lakers team.
The Lakers made some key offseason additions in Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart, and Jake LaRavia, while the Warriors added a couple of new players of their own in Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton. However, Tuesday's matchup will likely be decided by the stars.
The Warriors are trying to build off their momentum from last season, as they held a 22-5 record in the regular season when Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry shared the floor. The Warriors trading for Butler seemed to have already paid off, but they are looking to string together some actual success this season.
Is Jimmy Butler playing on Tuesday?
Of course, the Warriors want to open their new season with a win, especially against their in-state rival, but having all of their stars on the floor will be key.
Butler missed the Warriors' final three preseason games, one for a personal reason and the other two with an ankle injury, but the star forward is expected to return to action for the season opener.
Butler has been listed as PROBABLE for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, with an ankle injury still bothering him from preseason action.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that he expects Butler to play against the Lakers after he was able to return to practice.
Butler's impact
After getting traded to Golden State last season, Butler averaged 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, making a huge impact on both sides of the ball. On Tuesday, the Warriors will undoubtedly need Butler's defensive presence to help contain Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic, as him being upgraded to probable is a great sign.
Without Butler, the Warriors would be stretched alarmingly thin on the wing, but luckily, it does not seem like they will have to deal with those implications on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old forward is still playing some of the best basketball of his career heading into his 15th season in the NBA, and Butler, Curry, and the rest of the Warriors veterans will be put through the ringer in a very challenging season opener.
The Warriors and Lakers are set to face off in Los Angeles on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.