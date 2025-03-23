Latest Report on Steph Curry's Injury Before Warriors-Heat
The Golden State Warriors picked up a tight win over the Toronto Raptors last week, but some bad news overshadowed the victory. Superstar point guard Steph Curry left the game after just 25 minutes with an injury and would not return.
Curry suffered a pelvic contusion and was sidelined for Saturday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks, but the injury might not be as bad as people feared. ESPN's Shams Charania reported an optimistic injury update for Curry, suggesting that the Warriors star could suit up for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat.
"Stephen Curry is traveling to join the Warriors in Miami, and his status for Tuesday's game against the Heat depends on treatment response for his pelvic bruise over next two days, sources tell ESPN. Golden State is on game two of a six-game trip," Charania reports.
Curry luckily avoided a serious injury last week, but the Warriors have no reason to rush him back on Tuesday if he is not 100 percent healthy.
Curry has missed 11 games this season, and the Warriors are 7-4 without him. Now that they have six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler on the team, the Warriors have someone to lean on if Curry needs to sit, while still giving themselves a chance to win.
Since the All-Star break, Curry has averaged 26.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with efficient 49.0/41.1/93.8 shooting splits, leading the Warriors to a 12-2 record. The Warriors are much better with Curry on the court, but the priority is keeping him healthy before the playoffs.