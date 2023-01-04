NBA Admits Crucial Blown Calls in Warriors vs. Hawks Game

The Golden State Warriors won a thrilling double-overtime contest over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, but there were some questionable calls down the stretch that could have impacted the final outcome. The NBA's last two minute report for Monday's matchup between Golden State and Atlanta has been published, and it highlights six missed calls in the final minutes of this one.

While not all of these missed calls were incredibly consequential, some certainly were. The first blown call the league admitted to in their last two minute report came with 21.4 seconds left in regulation. The league said, "Poole (GSW) turns into Young's (ATL) path and delivers contact that affects Young's SQBR (Speed, Quickness, Balance, Rhythm). Additionally - the contact occurs prior to the start of Young's upward shooting motion."

The second missed call came roughly 10 seconds later, when Bogdanovic should have been called for a shooting foul on Jordan Poole with 12.8 seconds remaining. This was the final blown call in regulation, but there were several in overtime.

The first missed call of overtime came with 1:27 left to go in the first overtime period. The league ruled there was an incorrect non-call, stating that "Okongwu (ATL) initiates contact with Poole (GSW), who has established a legal guarding position in his path." According to the league, this should have been an offensive foul.

The next missed call in OT came just seconds after the previous, when Anthony Lamb should have been called for a loose ball foul on Okongwu, but was not. As was the case in regulation, several of the missed overtime calls seemed to offset each other to an extent.

With just 38 seconds left in the first overtime period, the league says that John Collins should have been called for a personal foul on Anthony Lamb as he was throwing a pass, but no call was made.

Finally, the last missed call came when Klay Thompson got away with a travel on a play that ended in a dagger three from Draymond Green. The officiating was imperfect for both sides, but it was the Warriors who were able to come away with the win.